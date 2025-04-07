Cast and Creative Team Set for THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES at Oil Lamp Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oil Lamp Theater, which recently opened the Oil Lamp Theater’s SPARK CENTER for the Performing Arts, has revealed the cast and creative team for its next production, The Marvelous Wonderettes, written and created by Roger Bean, with musical arrangements by Brian William Baker, orchestrations by Michael Borth, vocal arrangements by Roger Bean and Brian William Baker. The production runs June 6 - June 29, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road. The Marvelous Wondrettes is directed by Lauren Katz, music directed by Aaron Kahn and choreographed by Dominique Ruffalo.The schedule includes a preview performance Thursday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. with the opening/press performance Friday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.,Saturdays at 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with additional Wednesday performances June 11 and 25 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be an understudy performance on Wednesday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m.Tickets are on sale now for $30 for previews and $55 for the run at OilLampTheater.org.

Bounce back to the fabulous '50s and '60s with a toe-tapping trip down memory lane. The Marvelous Wonderettes takes you into the world of four high school songstresses as they light up the stage with iconic hits like “Mr. Sandman,” “It’s My Party” and “Respect.” Delivering a night of harmony, hijinks and heartfelt memories, the four Wonderettes navigate the ups and downs of prom night and beyond.

The cast of The Marvelous Wonderettes includes Trillium Falotico (she/her, Cindy Lou); Aneesah Jemei (she/her, Suzy); Hannah Kipp (she/her, Betty Jean); Jennifer Ledesma (she/her, Missy); Julia Limoncelli (she/her, US Cindy Lou); Kristin Weed (she/her, US Suzy); Charlotte Jaffe (she/her, US Betty Jean) and Lucy Economos (she/her, US Missy).

The Production Team includes Lauren Katz (she/her, director); Aaron Kahn (he/him, music director); Dominique Ruffalo (she/her, choreographer); Brenden Delcorio (he/him, stage manager); Alex Chen (he/him, asst. stage manager); Trent Jones (he/him, scenic designer); Rose Leisner (she/her, properties designer); Janelle Smith (they/she; Costume Designer); Daniel Friedman (he/him, lighting designer); Alex Trinh (he/him, sound designer) and Greg Korak (he/him, technical director).

