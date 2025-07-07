Cast and Creative Team Set for SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Oil Lamp Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oil Lamp Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for its next production, Side by Side by Sondheim, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and music by Leonard Bernstein, Mary Rodgers, Richard Rodgers and Jule Styne with continuity by Ned Sherrin. The production runs August 15 - September 14, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road. Side by Side by Sondheim is directed by Christina Ramirez and music directed by Amy Branahl.

Side By Side By Sondheim offers a captivating journey through the wit and brilliance of one of Broadway’s greatest musical storytellers. Simple and unpretentious, this Tony Award-winning musical is a perfect introduction to the work of the contemporary master, Stephen Sondheim, and a must for diehard fans featuring songs from Gypsy, Company, West Side Story, A Little Night Music, Follies and others.

The cast of Side by Side by Sondheim includes Jacob Alexander (he/him); Michael Davis Arnold (he/him)); Abbey Loria (she/her); Alondra Rios (she/her); with understudies Julia Hope Budd (she/her); Thomas Ferro (he/him); Daria Koon (she/they) and Tommy Wells (he/him).

The Production Team includes Christina Ramirez (she/her, director); Amy Branahl (she/her, music director); Andy Cahoon (he/him, technical director); Spencer Donovan (he/him, scenic designer); Taylor Pfenning (she/her, Costume Designer); Ellie Fey (she/her, lighting designer); Alex Trinh (he/him, sound designer); Leo Bassow (he/they, props designer); Connor Windle (he/him, production stage manager) and Sara Segneri (she/her, assistant stage manager).