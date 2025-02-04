Cast and Creative Team Set for GUYS AND DOLLS at Music Theatre Works

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music Theater Works has revealed the cast and creative team for the first production of its 2025 season, Guys and Dolls, in the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts running March 6 - 30, 2025. Guys and Dolls, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, is directed by Sasha Gerritson, choreographed by Clayton Cross and music directed by Linda Madonia.



Music Theater Works’ season kicks off with what many believe is the “perfect musical” with every song in its score a part of the American musical canon. Guys and Dolls whisks audiences from Manhattan to Havana and back again with career gambler Sky Masterson, “Save-A-Soul” missionary Sarah Brown, Adelaide, Nathan Detroit and others in this exuberant, big, brassy musical. Join Music Theater Works at the Hot Box Club onstage for an unforgettable time.



The cast of Guys and Dolls includes, in alphabetical order: Brandon Acosta (he/him, Liver Lips/Ensemble/US Nathan Detroit/fight and intimacy captain); Jordan Beyeler (she/her, swing); Kristin Brintnall (she/her, Miss Adelaide); Caron Buinis (she/her, General Cartwright); Jeffrey Charles (he/him, Sky Masterson); Jenny Couch (she/her, ensemble); Emma Jean Eastlund (she/her, ensemble); Andrew Freeland (he/him, Big Jule/ensemble); David Geinosky (he/him, Benny Southstreet/ensemble/US Nicely Nicely); Joe Giovannetti (he/him, ensemble/US Sky Masterson); Isabella Gomez-Barrientos (she/her, Agatha/ensemble/US Sarah Brown); Ben Harmon (he/they, Angie The Ox/ensemble); Emily Holland (she/her, ensemble/US Miss Adelaide); Cecilia Iole (she/her, Sarah Brown); Dee Kimpel (she/her, Martha/ensemble/US General Cartwright); Kyle Kite (he/him, ensemble); Miguel Long (he/him, Rusty Charlie/ensemble); Cary Lovett (he/him, Nicely Nicely Johnson/US Arvide Abernathy); Matthew Millin (he/him, swing); Catherine Rodriguez O’Connor (she/her, ensemble); Adam Raso (he/him, Harry the Horse/ensemble/US Lt. Brannigan); Ian Reed (he/him, Lt. Brannigan); Callan Roberts (he/him, Nathan Detroit); Peter Ruger (he/him, Calvin/ensemble/US Big Jule); Bob Sanders (he/him, Arvide Abernathy) and Alex Villaseñor (he/him, ensemble/Non-Equity Deputy)



Guys and Dolls’ creative team is Sasha Gerritson (she/her, director); Clayton Cross (he/him, choreographer); Linda Madonia (she/her, music director); Amber Wutke (she/her, intimacy and violence choreographer); Kathy Logelin (she/her, dialect coach); Rachel Rock (she/her, stage manager); Ethan Colish (he/him, assistant stage manager); Ben Lipinski (any with respect, scenic designer); Nga Sze Chan (she/her, properties designer), Bob Kuhn (he/him, Costume Designer); Kristen Brinati (she/her, wardrobe head); Alice Salazar (she/her, hair/wig/makeup co-designer); Melanie Saso (she/her, hair/wig/makeup co-designer); Andrew Meyers (he/him, lighting designer); Forrest Gregor (he/him, sound designer); Kimberly Carbone (she/her, production sound engineer) and Andersonville Scenic Studios (scene shop).



“Behind the Curtain with Thomas M. Shea”

Immediately following the Sunday, March 9 and March 16 matinees, audiences may join musical theater historian Thomas M. Shea, author of “Broadway’s Most Wanted,” for a post-show talk exploring the behind-the-scenes history of Guys and Dolls.



Binny’s Broadway Lounge

Music Theater Works’ Donors of any level and subscribers are welcome to access Binny’s Broadway Lounge before the performance and at intermission of Guys and Dolls. Binny’s Broadway Lounge, sponsored by Binny’s Beverage Depot, is located on the second floor at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie and offers complimentary drinks and snacks and does not require reservations. The Lounge is available during Guys and Dolls, Saturday, March 8 (opens at 6:30 p.m.) and Saturday, March 15 (opens at 1 p.m.).



ASL Interpreted Performance

The Saturday, Mar. 22 at 7:30 p.m. performance will be ASL interpreted.



