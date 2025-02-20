Cast and Creative Team Set for ART at Remy Bumppo Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has revealed the cast, creative and production teams for ‘ART,’ the final production in its 2024 - 2025 season, written by Yasmina Reza, directed by Artistic Director Marti Lyons and translated by Christopher Hampton, May 1 - June 1, at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. Previews are Thursday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 4 at 2:30 p.m. with the press opening Monday, May 5 at 7 p.m. Regular performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. with additional matinees Saturday, May 10 at 2:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 17 at 2:30 p.m.; Thursday, May 22 at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 31 at 2:30p.m. Post-show discussions will be held after the Sunday, May 18 at 2:30 p.m. performance. The Open Caption performance is Saturday, May 17 at 2:30 p.m. and the Audio Description/Touch Tour performance is Thursday, May 22 at 2:30 p.m.

'ART' examines the quirky dynamics of friendship and the enigmatic world of art through Yasmina Reza's sharp wit and clever dialogue. This hilarious and thought-provoking comedy navigates the fine line between laughter and introspection, exploring the true value of both art and friendship.

“‘ART’ holds humor and heart in equal measure. Through the dynamics of a long-time trio of friends, Reza explores pretense and passion in art and relationships,” said Artistic Director Marti Lyons. “I look forward to delving into ‘ART’ this spring with this wildly talented company of artists. The play will be a joy to stage and a joy to watch.”

The cast for ‘ART’ features, in alphabetical order, Justin Albinder* (Marc), Rammel Chan* (Serge) and Eduardo Xavier*+ (Yvan) with understudies Chad Bay (Serge U/S), Roberto Mantica (Yvan U/S) and Hudson Therriault (Marc U/S).

The creative and Production Team for ‘ART’ includes Marti Lyons (she/her, director); Terry Bell (he/him, assistant director); Jasmine B. Gunter (she/her, casting director); Katie Galetti (she/her, casting consultant); Jerry Galante (he/him, fight designer); Faith Hart (she/her, dramaturg), Lauren M. Nichols^ (she/her, scenic designer), Kristy Leigh Hall^ (she/her, Costume Designer), Liz Gomez^ (she/her, lighting designer), Matthew Chapman (he/him, sound designer), Amanda Herrmann^ (they/them, property designer), Nick Chamernik (he/him, lighting supervisor); Caitlyn Girten (scenic charge); Quinn Chisenhall (he/him, assistant light designer); Janelle Smith (they/she, assistant Costume Designer), Johnnie Schleyer (he/him, production manager), Cassidy Wray (she/her, stage manager); Sophie Goddard (they/them, stage manager); Emmanuel Jimenez (he/him, technical director), Caitlyn Girten (she/her, scenic charge); Nick Chamernik (he/him, lighting supervisor) and Christina Casano (she/her, creative producer).

+ denotes Core Ensemble Member, ^ denotes Associate Artist , * denotes member of Actors Equity Association.



