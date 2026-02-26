Cast Set for THE JACKIE WILSON STORY at Black Ensemble Theater

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Black Ensemble Theater will open its 50th Anniversary Season with the return of the celebrated musical The Jackie Wilson Story, written and directed by Founder & CEO Jackie Taylor. The production runs March 7-April 26, 2026, at the Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago.

Founder, CEO and writer/director of The Jackie Wilson Story Jackie Taylor states, “Throughout the past 50 years, Black Ensemble Theater has welcomed audiences to celebrate Black excellence, history, and artistry through music and storytelling. The season opens with one of our trademark productions—The Jackie Wilson Story, showcasing the story, music, and dance moves of one of our greatest entertainers. As one of Black Ensemble’s biggest hit productions of the past five decades, we welcome back old friends and encourage new audiences to discover the life and legacy of Jackie Wilson.

Originally premiering at Black Ensemble Theater in 2000, The Jackie Wilson Story began a highly successful national tour in 2002, including a record-breaking run at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York. In 2012, The Jackie Wilson Story made history once again by opening the new Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center.

The Jackie Wilson Story chronicles the rise and fall of the legendary R&B singer, known as "Mr. Excitement," from his early hits like "Reet Petite" to his tragic death in 1984. With Black Ensemble’s signature live band, the musical features over 20 classics, including "Lonely Teardrops," "(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher," "To Be Loved," and "Baby Workout." This award-winning production continues its remarkable legacy as it opens the 50th Anniversary Season. Experience this thrilling tribute to the most dynamic and electrifying entertainer of all time,

The cast includes: Jaitee Thomas (Jackie Wilson), Destin Warner (BB), Rhonda Preston (Eliza Mae Wilson), Britt Edwards (Freda/Ensemble), Solomon Langley (Sam Cooke/Ensemble), Dennis Dent (Ensemble), Vincent Jordan (Ensemble), Michaela Dukes (Harlene /Ensemble), Raeven Carroll-Lavern (Baker/Ensemble), Ben Woods (Ensemble), Kelcy Taylor (understudy) and Courtney Driver (understudy).

The musicians are: Musical Director Robert Reddrick (drums), Adam Sherrod (keys), Oscar Brown Jr (guitar), Walter Harrington (bass), Corey Wilkes (trumpet), Bill McFarland (trombone), and Mark Felton (saxophone).