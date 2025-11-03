 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Cast Set for IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: LIVE IN CHICAGO! at American Blues

Told as a radio play with original music and classic holiday carols, the annual production will feature favorite American Blues actors.

By: Nov. 03, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Cast Set for IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: LIVE IN CHICAGO! at American Blues ImageAmerican Blues Theater will present its 24th Annual Production of It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! from Frank Capra’s film and directed by Executive Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside with musical direction by Ensemble Member Michael Mahler. It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! will run November 21 – December 28, 2025.

George Bailey – the Everyman from small town Bedford Falls whose dreams of escape and adventure were stopped by family obligation and civic duty – has fallen onto desperate times. Only a miracle can save him from despair. Told as a radio play with original music and classic holiday carols, the annual production will feature favorite American Blues actors.

For almost 25 years, American Blues has treated audiences to a live retelling of the Frank Capra classic in a 1940s radio broadcast tradition, making It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! the second longest-running holiday play in Chicago!

The cast of It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! includes Justin Banks (Harry), Audrey Billings* (Mary Bailey), Manny Buckley* (Joseph), Dara Cameron* (Violet), Ian Paul Custer* (Clarence/Mr. Potter), Brandon Dahlquist (George Bailey), Michael Mahler* (Announcer / Pianist), and J.G. Smith* (Foley).

The creative team includes Gwendolyn Whiteside* (director), Michael Mahler* (music direction & jingle composer), Austin Cook* (original score), Grant Sabin* (scenic), Katy Peterson Viccellio (lights), Christopher J. Neville & Lily Walls (co-costumes), Elyse Dolan* (set dressing & props), Michael Trudeau* (asst lighting design & technical director), Nate Walczyk* (production manager), & Richard Lundy* (production stage manager).

*Denotes ensemble member or artistic affiliate of American Blues Theater




Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Videos