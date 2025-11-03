Cast Set for IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: LIVE IN CHICAGO! at American Blues

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Blues Theater will present its 24th Annual Production of It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! from Frank Capra’s film and directed by Executive Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside with musical direction by Ensemble Member Michael Mahler. It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! will run November 21 – December 28, 2025.

George Bailey – the Everyman from small town Bedford Falls whose dreams of escape and adventure were stopped by family obligation and civic duty – has fallen onto desperate times. Only a miracle can save him from despair. Told as a radio play with original music and classic holiday carols, the annual production will feature favorite American Blues actors.

For almost 25 years, American Blues has treated audiences to a live retelling of the Frank Capra classic in a 1940s radio broadcast tradition, making It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! the second longest-running holiday play in Chicago!

The cast of It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! includes Justin Banks (Harry), Audrey Billings* (Mary Bailey), Manny Buckley* (Joseph), Dara Cameron* (Violet), Ian Paul Custer* (Clarence/Mr. Potter), Brandon Dahlquist (George Bailey), Michael Mahler* (Announcer / Pianist), and J.G. Smith* (Foley).

The creative team includes Gwendolyn Whiteside* (director), Michael Mahler* (music direction & jingle composer), Austin Cook* (original score), Grant Sabin* (scenic), Katy Peterson Viccellio (lights), Christopher J. Neville & Lily Walls (co-costumes), Elyse Dolan* (set dressing & props), Michael Trudeau* (asst lighting design & technical director), Nate Walczyk* (production manager), & Richard Lundy* (production stage manager).

*Denotes ensemble member or artistic affiliate of American Blues Theater