Cast Set For THE SEAGULL at Red Theater

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Red Theater has announced the cast and crew of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, directed and adapted by Ian Maryfield, running February 14 - March 15, 2026 at The Edge Off Broadway in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave.

The production features Anne Sheridan Smith as Arkadina, Kason Chesky as Treplyov, Chuck Munro as Sorin, Jamie Herb as Nina, Joe Zarrow as Shamraev, Ana Ortiz-Monasterio Draa as Polina, Magdalena Dalzell as Masha, Josh Razavi as Trigorin, Chris Hainsworth as Dorn, Ben Murphy as Medvedenko, and Bobby Bowman as Yakov, understudied by Jack Hradecky, Ethan Smith, Jacqui Touchet, Pricilla Torres, Chuck Munro, Marisa Macella, Andrew Pond, and Bobby Bowman.

Comments Artistic Directors Clare Brennan and Wyatt Kent, “After three back-to-back new play premieres, we're thrilled to be returning to the classics with Chekhov's The Seagull. Ian has done incredible work diving into this text and creating a lively and deeply inspired adaption, and we're honored to be hosting his directorial debut at Red Theater. With a stellar cast showcasing some of the sharpest storefront actors working in Chicago right now, audiences are in for a surprisingly funny and deeply moving take on this beloved story.”

The production team includes Mary T. Cahoon (assistant director), Tessa Huber (stage manager), Hunter Cole (scenic design), Suzanne Barnes (props design), Brenden Marble (lighting design), Victoria Nassif (intimacy design), Maggie McGlenn (costume design), Kate Schnetzer (sound design), Jonathan Hannau (composer), Skyler Simpson (poster design), Faith Decker (photographer), AJ Mueth (technical director), Mia Irwin (charge artist), Becca Holloway (casting director), Wyatt Kent and Clare Brennan (co-artistic directors).