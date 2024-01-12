Cast Set For THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE at the Goodman Theatre

Full casting has been announced for The Goodman Theatre's production of Mary Zimmerman's The Matchbox Magic Flute! Performances will run February 10 – March 10, 2024 in Goodman's Owen Theatre.

The cast will be led by Marlene Fernandez as Pamina, Keanon Kyles as Sarastro, Russell Mernagh as Monostatos, Lauren Molina as Papagena/Lady, Tina Muñoz Pandya as Lady, Reese Parish as The Spirit, Shawn Pfautsch as Papageno, Emily Rohm as Queen of the Night, Billy Rude as Tamino, and Monica West as Lady.

The understudies include Dario Amador-Lage, Ann Delaney, Devin DeSantis, Holly Hinchliffe, Nathan Karnik, and Emilie Lynn.

In her acclaimed signature style, Mary Zimmerman conceives a brand new theatrical adaptation of Mozart’s beloved opera.

Playful and imaginative, it’s big music in a small space. This “matchbox” presentation of The Matchbox Magic Flute features a cast of 10 and orchestra of five—following the fantastic adventures of Prince Tamino and Princess Pamina. With dragons, a man who is a bird, trials by fire and water and underground corridors, Day and Night do battle.

Mozart composed Symphony No. 1 in E Flat Major at the age of eight. Feel free to bring your 8+ year-old little geniuses to the show.