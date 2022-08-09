Cast Announced For The New Coordinates' LAST ASCENT at The Den Theatre in October

The New Coordinates, formerly The New Colony, has announced casting for its world premiere of Kristin Idaszak's heart- wrenching cliffhanger Last Ascent, directed by Denise Yvette Serna, playing October 15 - November 20, 2022 at The Den Theatre (2B), 1331 N Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago.

Last Ascent will feature Valerie Butler-Newbern, Elizabeth Nungaray and Stephanie Shum*. Understudies: ZoÃ« DePreta, Monette McLin and Cee Scallen.

Tickets (pay-what-you-can) go on sale Thursday, September 1, 2022 at thenewcoordinates.org. The press opening is Monday, October 24 at 7:30 pm.

When Iris, a professional alpinist, is diagnosed with a heart condition that may prevent her from ever climbing again, she reluctantly turns to a therapist who specializes in supporting elite adventure athletes. But Iris begins unpacking a whole lot more than she bargained for as her therapist pushes her to unfurl a tragic accident that changed her life forever. Simultaneously moving forward and backward in time, Last Ascent investigates grief, chronic illness, imperialism and the ecological devastation wreaking havoc on our planet and on our bodies.

The New Coordinates Co-Artistic Director Fin Coe comments, "I have loved this story since its inception, and through the years of development it has only grown sharper, clearer and more relevant. Kristin Idaszak has the singular ability to take the enormity of anthropogenic climate change and ground it in these vulnerable, personal terms so that you cannot look away. This play does not elide nor soften its blows, but still, somehow, remains profoundly hopeful. It is not a eulogy but a call to action, and we hope it will help our audiences to better understand our changing world and empower them to take matters into their own hands, long after the curtain has fallen."

The production team includes Trenton Jones (Scenic Design), Finnegan Chu (Costume Design), Conchita Avitia (Lighting Design), Eric Backus (Sound Design), Kathryn Healy (Props Design), Gaby Labotka (Movement and Intimacy Director), Adelina Feldman-Schultz (Casting Director), AJ Schwartz (Assistant Director), Rebecca Schilsky (Production Manager), Evan Sposato* (Technical Director), Ava Calabrese Grob (Community Engagement Facilitator) and Cedar Larson* (Stage Manager).