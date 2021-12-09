Carla Stillwell Joins Collaboraction; OH COLONIZERS Anniversary Screening Announced

Collaboraction, a social justice theater company that uses theater and digital media to incite change and grow equity in Chicago, announced today that Carla Stillwell has joined the company as a full-time staff Producer. And it won't take long to experience Stillwell's creative imprint on Collaboraction's social change mission.

The company will mark the occasion of her appointment by hosting an online screening of the pilot episode of Stillwell's new Collaboraction series pilot Oh Colonizers on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 7 p.m. CT on Zoom.

If that date rings a bell, it should, because it's the one-year anniversary of the Capitol Insurrection, and Oh Colonizers is Stillwell's response, as a black woman, to that fateful day. Tickets are $6 or FREE with a CollaborActivist Membership. Go to collaboraction.org/oh-colonizers for more information and to register. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Following the screening, Stillwell will join a live Zoom discussion reflecting on the historical themes of Oh Colonizers, the start of the new year and the current state of American social and political discourse.

In this first installment of Oh Colonizers, Chicago's self-proclaimed Cultural Historian of Black Joy and Resident Philosopher, remixes a Masterpiece Theatre format with a TV reality dating show to expose the folly of "Honkey Kong 2021."

With her signature humor and insight, Stillwell unpacks the ways white people throughout America's history have spread "oppression mayonnaise" over countless Black and Brown people, focusing particularly on the period after the Civil War when America had a choice between emancipation, reconciliation and capitalism.

The 12-minute show is punctuated with several hilarious mock TV ads peddling white people's favorite false products and services like Audacity Energy Drink and Confederate Cellular.

"Oh Colonizers connects the Insurrection to the Civil War in that the citizens who seceded from the Union were never punished after the Civil War ended. This lack of accountability is also why citizens thought it was ok to storm our Capitol, injure police and take the building hostage. We will screen this informative and hilarious historical satire on January 6th to provide an educational tool for us all," said Anthony Moseley, director of Oh Colonizers, and Artistic Director, Collaboraction Theatre Company.

