COCK Comes to Open Space Arts in April

Open Space Arts has announced the fourth production of its inaugural season, the comedy COCK, by British playwright Mike Bartlett. Making their Chicago debut as director is Wren Wesner (they/them/theirs), whose credits include directing assignments at theatres in the Detroit area, Ann Arbor, and the Hope Summer Repertory in Holland, Michigan. c*ckpremiered at London’s Royal Court Theatre in November 2009, with a cast that included Ben Whishaw and Andrew Scott. A successful off-Broadway production that earned six major New York theater award nominations was mounted in 2012. Most recently, c*ckwas revived in London’s West End in 2022 under the direction of Marianne Elliott (WAR HORSE, THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME, COMPANY), and a cast led by ROCKETMAN’s Taron Egerton and BRIDGERTON’s Jonathan Bailey.



The play centers around John, a young gay man in a long-term relationship with another man, who feels torn after meeting and falling in love with a woman. The provocative title, which some media outlets have changed to “The Cockfight Play,” likens the competition between the man and the woman for John’s affections to that of a cockfight. Playwright Bartlett’s intention is for the play to be performed on a bare stage, without props or costumes other than street clothes. The NEW YORK TIMES’ review of the 2022 London revival said,” There’s no nudity in “Cock,” … but by the time its 105 minutes, no intermission, have come to an end, you’ve seen its characters stripped emotionally bare.”



Opening night is Friday, April 5 at 7:30 pm, following a preview performance on Thursday, April 4 at 7:30 pm. The play will run through Sunday, April 21, 2024. All performances will be in the intimate 20-seat theatre at Open Space Arts, 1411 W. Wilson Ave., Chicago.



Playing the sexually confused John will be Eliot Hall, a native of Marin County, California who is pursuing at BFA from the Theatre School at DePaul University. John’s boyfriend, simply referred to as “M,” will be played by Kevin Woodrow, a Chicago-based queer actor whose local credits include WINDWALKERS (Imposters Theatre) and MALAPERT LOVE (The Artistic Home). Cast as the female member of the love triangle, called “W,” is Sonya Shea Robinson, who has appeared in Open Space Arts’ ROSENBERG, as well as Imposters Theatre’s WINDWALKERS. The fourth member of the cast is Michael Lomenick, who most recently appeared as Frank in NATIVE GARDENS at Williams Street Rep. Lomenick will play “F,” the father of “M.”

The production team for COCK, in addition to Wesner as Director, includes Justin Walker (Lighting Design), Angela Joy Baldasare (Sound Design), Greta Zandstra (Intimacy Coordinator), Desiree Stypinski (Stage Manager), and Teri Talo (Assistant Director, Assistant Stage Manager).



Performances are at Open Space Arts, 1411 W Wilson, in Chicago. Opening night is Friday, April 5, following a preview on Thursday, April 4 at 7:30 pm. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. to April 21. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for students or seniors, and $15 for OSA Members.



Information on all Open Space Arts events is available at https://openspacearts.com, and Pride Film Fest events at https://openspacearts.com/category/film-fest/. Tickets for all events can be purchased at https://www.goelevent.com/OpenSpaceArts/e/Search.