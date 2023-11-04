CHRISTMAS BINGO to Return To The Greenhouse, Chicago

Did Santa babysit the baby Jesus? Why were the Three Wise Men so lost? The answers to these and other goofy questions are answered in the hit holiday comedy CHRISTMAS BINGO: IT'S A HO-HO-HOLY NIGHT.

CHRISTMAS BINGO reopens for the holiday season for six weeks only, Nov. 24 through Dec. 30, 2023, at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago.

Written by Vicki Quade, one of the creators of the hit comedy Late Nite Catechism, CHRISTMAS BINGO brings together two of the best things about being Catholic: Christmas and Bingo. The show features the character of Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien, a former nun and current bingo caller.

The show was selected as one of 10 holiday shows highlighted by Chris Jones, the Chicago Tribune's theater critic.

In this interactive comedy, audience members play bingo while also answering questions about Christmas traditions, the origin of St. Nick, where do candy canes come from, miracles in the Bible, and a clever re-creation of the Annunciation, complete with audience members in angel wings and halos.

Today's Fan, an online review site, calls Christmas Bingo, “delightful.” “You will be engaged by the show's uniquely interactive approach that involves a bingo game with real prizes. Its entertaining aspect comes from the hilarity that ensues as Quade tackles off-beat myths and outrageous facts about Christmas.”

For tickets or more information, call the box office at 773-404-7336, or visit the link below.