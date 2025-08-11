CHILDREN OF EDEN IN CONCERT: THE 2022 LIVE CHICAGO STAGED READING To Stream For One Weekend Only

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following its acclaimed 2022 staged reading, the Chicagoland Theatre Fund will present a one-weekend-only streaming of Children of Eden in Concert: The 2022 Live Chicago Staged Reading in April 2026.

Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell, Pippin) and a book by John Caird (Les Misérables, Nicholas Nickleby), the beloved musical reimagines the biblical stories of Adam, Eve, Noah, and their descendants in a sweeping theatrical journey of love, loss, and the legacy of choice.

Tickets will go on presale to Chicagoland Theatre Fund subscribers September 15, 2025, at 10 a.m. CST, with general sales beginning September 30, 2025, at 10 a.m. CST. The production will be available for streaming from Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 6 p.m. CST through Sunday, April 26, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. CST. Viewers will have 48 hours to watch the performance after redeeming their ticket during that window.

Praised as “beautifully sung, intelligently performed and creatively produced” by Chicago Theatre Review, the 2022 performance also earned accolades from Around the Town Chicago for its “chilling, thrilling” staging and “perfection” in choreography.

Cast

Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams (Eve/Mama), Grammy-winning Christian artist David Phelps (Adam/Noah), Koryn Hawthorne of NBC’s The Voice (Yonah), YouTube sensation Sam Tsui (Cain/Japheth), and Broadway’s Randal Keith (Les Misérables) as Father lead the cast. Additional principals include Chris Graham (Abel/Ham), Darian Goulding (Seth/Shem), Donica Lynn (Aphra), and Rhealee Fernandez (Aysha).

The ensemble features Adia Bell, Ariana Burks, Luke Cloherty, Wesly Anthony Clergé, Caitlin Dobbins, Alex Garcia, Luke Halpern, Shea Hopkins, Emily Holland, Haley Gustafson, Rogan Jackson, Kevin Kuska, Abbey Loria, Marina Magnelli, Luke Nowakowski, Dana Norris, Dominic Rescigno, Joshua Sanchez, Nick Schrier, DeAndre Simmons, Natalie Stahl, Rachel Thomas, and Natalie Welch, along with a 100+ member children’s choir from elite Chicago-area programs.

Directed and music directed by Jeff Award winners Derek Van Barham and Heidi Joosten, the creative team also includes Nicholas Ranauro (Choreography), Kyle Hass (Artistic Producer & Projection Design), Patrick Raddatz (Production Management), and HMS Media (Cinematography), among many others. The orchestra, led by Joosten, features Mary Halm, Caley Koch, Nick Kabat, Kenny Thompson, Robert Campbell, Momo Seko, Michael Oldham, Dustin Struhall, Emily Barrett, Lain Skow, Steve Schnall, Eric Goluszcka, Matt Guschl, and Kyle Madsen.

“Readings and workshop presentations are typically a part of the R&D process of theatre that most people don’t even know about,” said Chicagoland Theatre Fund founder Mark Michelson. “They’re usually reserved for insiders, but we hope to make this exciting stage of development more accessible to the public.”

Though Children of Eden has yet to make its Broadway debut, the musical remains a cherished favorite in the theatre canon. Michelson added, “One of our many goals is to shine light on incredible works that have yet to have a prominent run or could be reimagined for a new iteration. I look forward to seeing whatever next life Children of Eden takes on.”

For presale access and more information, visit www.chicagolandtheatrefund.com.