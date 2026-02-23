CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC To Bring Extended Summer Engagement To Chicago

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Champions Of Magic will bring its touring illusion spectacular to Chicago for a limited summer engagement beginning June 6 at the Studebaker Theater, 410 South Michigan Avenue. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 20 at 10:00 a.m. CST.

The production features large-scale illusions, visual effects, and interactive elements designed for family audiences. The Chicago engagement will take place at the 600-seat Studebaker Theater.

Tickets will start at $69.50 and will be available at ChampionsOfMagicTour.com. For a limited time, family ticket packages offering 25% off for orders of four or more tickets will be available, with the discount applied automatically at checkout.

Champions Of Magic has toured internationally since 2013 and features a cast of magicians from the United Kingdom, United States, and Mexico. The production has appeared on television programs including “The Today Show,” “Good Morning America,” “Caught on Camera” (NBC), “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (CW), and “Good Morning Britain.”

The performance runs approximately two hours and 10 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission, and is recommended for ages 5 and up.

Ticket Information

