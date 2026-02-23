Violet Surprise Theatre to Present THE REVOLUTIONISTS By Lauren Gunderson

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Violet Surprise Theatre will present THE REVOLUTIONISTS by Lauren Gunderson as a traveling production opening in March 2026 in recognition of Women’s History Month and running through July 2026, culminating around Bastille Day. The production will be directed by Iris Sowlat and performed in non-traditional, intimate spaces.

Written by Lauren Gunderson, THE REVOLUTIONISTS centers on four women of the French Revolution: Olympe de Gouges, Charlotte Corday, Marianne Angelle, and Marie-Antoinette. The playwright has described the work as “a comedy, a quartet, a revolutionary dream fugue, and a true story based on real women, real transcripts, and real executions.” The play explores the Reign of Terror through a female perspective and examines themes of political upheaval, authorship, and women’s voices in history.

Violet Surprise Theatre, whose mission focuses on elevating the voices of women, will stage the production as a touring show designed to reach audiences in spaces outside of traditional theater venues. The company will host talkbacks following each performance to discuss the play’s themes and contemporary relevance.

The production will feature two rotating casts. Leslie SR Beebe, Scottlynn Stroming, Kit Kelly, and Bonnie Hart will perform as “The Guillo-Queens.” Whitney Pipes, Tera Flores, Pearlie Blue Leaf, and Allison Fradkin will perform as “Femme Brûlée.” Callie Folke will serve as understudy and dramaturgist.

Aaron Harris Woodstein is the sound designer. Kit Kelly will serve as costumer. Eliza Tryon is stage manager and music director.

THE REVOLUTIONISTS is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service.

Ticket Information

The tour schedule and reservation links are available at: docs.google.com/document/d/10bVF0Q0K6dcIzhtRDTR34gp4DG5uacjM/edit