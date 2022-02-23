CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Comes to Chicago Children's Theatre in April

Chicago Children's Theatre, Chicago's largest professional theater company devoted exclusively to children and young families, continues its 2021-2022 "Season of Resilience" with the world premiere of Carmela Full of Wishes, April 23-May 22, 2022.

It's Carmela's birthday, and her wish has already come true-she's finally old enough to join her big brother as he does the family errands. On their way to the laundromat, past fields of what Mamí calls "flores de cempazuchitl," Carmela finds a lone dandelion growing in the pavement. But before she can blow its puffy white fluff away, her brother asks, "did you even make a wish?" If only she can think of just the right wish to make.

Carmela Full of Wishes is adapted from the book by Matt de la Peña and illustrated by Christian Robinson, the same Newbery Medal and Caldecott Honor winning team behind Last Stop on Market Street. Full of touching and funny fantasies, the book, and now the play, portrays Carmela's migrant community as a vibrant place of possibility.

Join families from all over the city for Chicago Children's Theatre's new, moving ode to family, to dreamers, and to finding hope in the most unexpected places. Chicago Children's Theatre is located at 100 S. Racine Ave. in Chicago's West Loop. Show times, April 23-May 22, are Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Press openings are Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24 at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Run time is 60 minutes, no intermission. Tickets are $32 at chicagochildrenstheatre.org.

In addition to weekend performances, performances for school and other groups are Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., and Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Email groupsales@chicagochildrenstheatre.org for group rates.

Please note: Chicago Children's Theatre is a "no shushing" theater. The theater is located minutes from I-90 and I-290, as well as downtown and Ashland Avenue. Free, onsite parking is available on the south side of the building. Free street parking can be found nearby on weekends, or try the Impark parking lot, 1301 W. Madison St.