Broadway In Chicago Announces Tickets on Sale Soon for CATS

Broadway In Chicago is announcing tickets for CATS will go on sale on Thursday, May 16. CATS will play Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph) for a limited three-week engagement July 16 - August 4, 2019.

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America!

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater - "Memory." Winner of 7 Tony Awards® including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has been seen by more than 73 million people worldwide.

The first-ever, live-action film adaptation of CATS, produced by Universal Pictures and Working Title, will open on Dec. 20, 2019.

The revival of CATS is produced by The Shubert Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Really Useful Group and Cameron Mackintosh.

For more information, please visit CatsTheMusical.com.





