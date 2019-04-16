BrightSide Theatre Presents DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS

BrightSide Theatre, Naperville's only professional theatre performing in the historic downtown district, continues their 8th Season Dreamers & Schemers - with the deliriously funny and Tony Award winning Best Musical Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Performing at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall at North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth Street in Naperville June 7-23, 2019. Tickets are on sale now at www.brightsidetheatre.com or by phone at 630-447-TIXS (8497). The press performance is Friday, June 7 at 8pm.

A talented ensemble of actors make up the Cast of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels:

Andrew Brhel of Bartlett, Dana Clouser of Oak Park, Miranda Colin of Aurora, Jon Cunningham of Schaumburg, Angel Diaz of Joliet, Becca Duff of Chicago, Ben Paynic of Downers Grove, Matt Gibson of Glen Ellyn, Julie Ann Kornak of Naperville, Robert McDonough of Chicago, Margaret Rogers of Lemont, Dennis Schnell of Hoffman Estates, Amanda Vinson of Chicago and Emma Widlowski of Park Ridge.

Nominated for 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book. Based on the popular 1988 MGM film, we visit to the French Riviera where two con men and a beautiful woman collide with the elite. A hilarious jazzy musical farce full of schemes, high jinx, masquerades and double-crosses will keep you laughing and guessing to the end!

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Title: Dirty Rotten Scoundrel

book by Jeffrey Lane | music and lyrics by David Yazbek

Director: Jeffrey Cass

Assistant Director: Jacob Huddilston

Choreographer: Jeni Donahue

Musical Director: Sarah Giordano

Cast: Andrew Brhel (Ensemble), Dana Clouser (Ensemble), Miranda Colin (Ensemble), Jon Cunningham (Lawrence Jameson), Angel Diaz (Ensemble), Becca Duff (Christine Colgate), Ben Paynic (Ensemble), Matt Gibson (Andre Thibault), Julie Ann Kornak (Muriel Eubanks), Robert McDonough (Ensemble), Margaret Rogers (Jolene Oakes/Ensemble), Dennis Schnell (Freddy Benson), Amanda Vinson (Ensemble), and Emma Widlowski (Ensemble)

Tickets: $30 Discounts: Students/Seniors $25. Groups 10+ /$23-25. Tickets are on sale now at www.brightsidetheatre.com, by phone 630-447-TIXS (8497) or the night of the performance at the box office at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall at North Central College.





