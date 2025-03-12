Blue-Eyed Soul Session Brings The Blues To Raue Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Raue Center for the Arts will present “Blue-Eyed Soul Session” on Saturday, May 17, 2025 @ 7 pm, featuring the extraordinary Derrick Procell and his All-Star Mojo band. This electrifying performance pays tribute to Van Morrison and Joe Cocker with original music by Blues Billboard chart-topper himself, Derrick Procell.

Derrick Procell, the 2023/24 Artist in Residence, brings to life a unique blend of soul, contemporary blues, and classic rock that will feed your soul and ignite the stage. Procell's performances are known for their smart songwriting, resonant subjects, and captivating lyrics, paired with the dynamic energy of high-caliber musicians.

Having his music featured in popular TV shows and films such as Boston Legal, The Office, Modern Family, This Is Us, and Lady Bird, Derrick's powerful gravelly baritone has garnered him a dedicated following. His acclaimed albums WHY I CHOOSE TO SING THE BLUES and HELLO MOJO! have solidified his status as a leading voice in the music industry.

Derrick Procell has not only created music that resonates with listeners but has also thrilled audiences with his performances in productions with *Soundtracks of a Generation*, showcasing the legendary music of Van Morrison and Joe Cocker. His dynamic presence and incredible talent make him one of the most sought-after frontmen in the industry.

Join us at the Raue Center for a night filled with soul-stirring music and captivating performances that will leave you wanting more!

Tickets start at $29* ($20.30 for RaueNOW Members*) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows. Restrictions and fees may apply.

