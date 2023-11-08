Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago Reveals Winners of the 23rd Annual Black Excellence Awards

Check out the full list of winners here!
POPULAR
The nonprofit Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago has announced the winners of its 23rd Annual Black Excellence Awards, honored Monday night in a festive celebration at Black Ensemble Theater. The Awards were established in 2001 to honor the outstanding artistic accomplishments of Black artists across genres including theater, dance, music, film, literature, visual art and digital media.
This year’s Black Excellence Awards were hosted by Melissa Duprey and Christopher Chase Carter, and included performances from Chicago Poet Laureate avery r. young, Sam Thousand and The Soul Vortex, Forward Momentum Chicago, Perceptions Theatre and DJ Rae Chardonnay.
Additionally, the Black Arts & Culture Alliance honored the inaugural class of the Chicago Black Arts Hall of Fame, presented by the Alliance with support from the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. Pillars of Chicago’s Black arts community were inducted into the hall of fame for their vision, legacy and lasting impact, including Jackie Taylor, Chuck Smith, Ron OJ Parson, Pemon Rami, Abena Joan Brown, Okoro Harold Johnson, Useni Perkins and Joan Gray.
For more information about the Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago, visit bacachi.org.
Black Ensemble Theater, Reasons: A Tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire (winner)
Black Ensemble Theater, Blue Heaven
Black Ensemble Theater, The Real Housewives of Motown
Theater 47, Imitation of Life
Congo Square Theatre, How Blood Go
MPAACT, Ezekiel’s Wheel
Perceptions Theatre, Panther Women
John Ruffin, Imitation of Life at Theater 47 (winner)
Tiffany Fulson, How Blood Go at Congo Square Theatre
Lauren Lundy, Ezekiel's Wheel at MPAACT
Daryl Brooks, Reasons: A Tribute to Earth, Wind, and Fire at Black Ensemble Theater
Daryl Brooks, Blue Heaven at Black Ensemble Theater
Michelle Bester, The Real Housewives of Motown at Black Ensemble Theater
John Ruffin, Imitation of Life at Theater 47
Myesha-Tiara, Panther Women at Perceptions Theatre
Darren Jones, Ezekiel's Wheel at MPAACT (winner)
Aaron Reese Boseman, Blue Heaven at Black Ensemble Theater
Christian Bufford, Reasons: A Tribute to Earth, Wind, and Fire at Black Ensemble Theater
KC Lee, Imitation of Life at Theater 47
Trequon Tate, The Real Housewives of Motown at Black Ensemble
Marcus D. Moore, How Blood Go at Congo Square Theatre
Jyreika Guest, How Blood Go at Congo Square Theatre (winner)
Miciah Latham , Blue Heaven at Black Ensemble Theater
Keya Trammell, Reasons: A Tribute to Earth, Wind, and Fire at Black Ensemble Theater
Fania Bourn, Imitation of Life at Theater 47
De'Jah Perkins, The Real Housewives of Motown at Black Ensemble Theater
Britt Edwards, The Real Housewives of Motown at Black Ensemble Theater
Melanie McCullough, The Real Housewives of Motown at Black Ensemble Theater
Yolonda Ross, How Blood Go at Congo Square Theatre
Noelle Klyce, Ezekiel's Wheel at MPAACT
Gabrielle Lott-Rogers, Boulevard of Bold Dreams at Timeline Theater (winner)
TayLar, Arsenic and Old Lace at Court Theatre
Celeste Williams, Arsenic and Old Lace at Court Theatre
Tracey Bonner, Toni Stone at Goodman Theatre
Sydney Charles, Last Night and the Night Before at Steppenwolf Theatre
Ayanna Bria Bakari, Last Night and the Night Before at Steppenwolf Theatre
Karen Aldridge, Is God Is at A Red Orchid Theatre
Marti Gobel, Is God Is at A Red Orchid Theatre (winner)
Ron OJ Parson, Trouble In Mind at Timeline Theatre
Malkia Stampley, Boulevard of Bold Dreams at Timeline Theatre
Valerie Curtis-Newton, Last Night and the Night Before at Steppenwolf Theatre
Yvonne Gage (winner)
Bruce A Henry
Phil Seed
Jimmy Burns Band (winner)
Yana Renea
Sam Thousand
Marquis Simmons, Broke Down Drone (winner)
McKenzie Chinn, A Real One
Addison Belhomme, A Thin Line Between Black and White
Patrick Wimp, Mr. Abbott
Hindsight, Kimberly M. Vaughn | Suburban Blvck Girl Production (winner)
The Pulpit, Tosin Morohunfola
The Come Up, LaTaryion Perry | MissedTurn Productions
Almost 30, Shandrea Funnye
Broke Down Drone, Willie "Roc" Round
Lowell Thompson, Images of America: African Americans in Chicago (winner)
Holle Thee Maxwell, Freebase Ain't Free
Jelahn McCoy & Cynthia McCoy Scott The Real McCoy
Andre L., Is the Black Man Falling
Damone Bester, Mendel: Sometimes Ya Gotta Run for Your Life (winner)
Tracy Clark, Broken Places
Danny Gardener, A Negro and an Ofay
Growing Concerns Poetry Collective, First You Need A Body (winner)
avery r. young, Neck Bone
Harold R. Greene III, Black Roses
Jamila Woods, Black Girl Magic
Maxwell Emcays, Englewood Public Unveiling (winner)
Quinton Foreman, Homecoming: Black Craft & Design in Chicago
Alan Emerson Hicks, Diasporal Rhythms
All Children Draw, Blanc Gallery (winner)
Black Light Cinema, Southside Community Art
Exhibits with Candice Hunter and George Crump, Faie Gallery
Special Recognition: Black Arts Advocate
Vincent E. Williams – Black Theatre Alliance Awards
Special Recognition: Black Arts Advocate
Erin Harkey – Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events Commissioner
Special Recognition: Black Arts Advocate
avery r. young – Chicago Poet Laureate
The Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago, in partnership with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, is pleased to announce the inaugural Chicago Black Arts Hall of Fame, recognizing the work of Black artists, administrators, and advocates who have and continue to pave the way for the next generation of Black Chicago artists. The following pillars of Chicago’s Black arts community were honored as the first class of inductees:
Abena Joan Brown
Okoro Harold Johnson
Useni Perkins
Pemon Rami
Videos
|Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Assassins
That’s Entertainment Performing Arts (10/21-11/12)
|Midwest Magic Circus
Raue Center For The Arts (1/04-1/04)
|Akram Khan Company: Jungle Book Reimagined
Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Millennium Park (11/09-11/11)
|Twelfth Night
CST's Courtyard Theater (10/25-11/26)
|For Kids From 1 to 92
Raue Center For The Arts (12/23-12/23)
|Baby
Citadel Theatre Company (4/17-5/19)
|My Grandmother's Eyepatch
Newport Theater (11/17-11/17)
|Teatro ZinZanni
Teatro ZinZanni (10/05-2/29)
|Muntu + Deeply Rooted
The Center for Performing Arts (2/03-2/03)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You