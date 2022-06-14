Bellissima Opera Premieres FUTURE PERFECT This Month

Over the course of five years, 1300 young people were asked what matters to them, how they see themselves in the world and how to change it. Their texts and drawings became the basis for a new musical play premiering June 23-26 in Chicago.

"Future Perfect-- a Modern Tale of Curiosity" by the award-winning creative team of librettist Christine Steyer and composer David Shenton found a perfect home at the Kehrein Center for the Arts, a newly renovated center for "storytelling through music, theatre, dance, spoken word, and creative expression that animates and engages the human spirit."

The story of Miranette begins in an enclosed society, fearful of all that lies beyond "the fence". Curious, the young girl breaks out to follow an adventure that, like her predecessors, Dorothy and Toto, the Little Prince, and Pamina in the Magic Flute, brings her to a host of characters from whom she will learn a lot and give a lot.

Working In Concert's executive director Claudia Hommel underscores, "We want to bring all of Chicagoland to the beautiful Kehrein Center for the Arts in the Austin neighborhood (5628 W. Washington Blvd) for the world premiere of Future Perfect."

Thursday, June 23: 7:30PM

Friday, June 24: 7:30PM

Saturday, June 25: 7:00PM

Sunday, June 26: 4PM

Tickets are affordable for all: from $5 to $50 for "VIPs".

This production is supported by a cast of 30 performers ages 4-79, orchestra, costumes and sets. The latest and most ambitious opera in Bellissima Opera's Transcendence Series by David Shenton and Christine Steyer, Future Perfect is directed by Nick Sandys, multi-awarded producer, director, actor and educator.

View the 5-minute introduction by Nick Sandys, meet our cast, follow the synopsis, and learn about the creative process https://workinginconcert.org/futureperfect.