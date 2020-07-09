BWW Blog: Why We Need to Save the Arts

As the ever familiar first beats of "Alexander Hamilton" blasted through my TV screen, a smile immediately spread on my face. I became filled with a familiar feeling, but one I had missed dearly, of happiness, excitement, and wonder for what was to come in the next two hours. With the lights dimmed and the music filling my living room, I couldn't help but tear up as I yearned for the experience of live theatre that used to be such a constant in my life.



And I wasn't alone. As I turned to social media, my feed was populated with Hamilton content. It was comforting to know that I was not the only one renewing my love for the artistic brilliance Hamilton (not that it really ever went away), and to see how through theatre, people were able to connect and find some joy during this time. This moment reiterated what I have been thinking about these past few months: that the arts have been one of the most central coping mechanisms for our society. For the past 3 months of quarantine, the arts, and especially performers, have helped provide hope, distraction, and joy through entertainment. When the days were the darkest, we turned to Netflix, YouTube, our cast albums and digital TV "specials". Even before quarantine, the arts have always been central to our society. Arts and cultural production is second to only retail in added value to the US GDP. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reports that arts and cultural production accounts for $877,809,406,086 and 4.5% of the US economy, contributing 5,107,889 jobs.



However, during this time when our society has leaned on artists the most, they now need to lean on us. Due to COVID-19, most artists and cultural production workers are unemployed. Where other industries have been provided relief that is equal to their economic contribution, artists and the industry have not seen the same aid. To save these institutions and ensure that when we come out of quarantine, we will be able to feel that mix of happiness, excitement, and wonder in an actual live theatre again, it is of the utmost importance that arts and culture receive relief efforts that are proportionate to their economic contributions. Further, as Broadway has announced its closing for the 2020 season, it is imperative that congress extends the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program through at least the end of the year.

Below are some action steps you can follow to help the arts receive the relief they deserve.



Follow #artshero, a grassroots campaign to get the US Senate to pass emergency arts relief by 8/1. Check out the #ArtsHero Action Packet for details on contacting your representatives and spreading the word about the urgent need for arts relief.

Quick action steps: TWITTER: Tweet @ your senator and ask them to be an #artsgero by passing arts relief legislation FOLLOW: @beanartshero on instagram and share their original and informational graphics to spread the word about #artshero TAG: Tag your senators in the posts on @beanartshero page CONTACT: Send emails and make phone calls to your senators with the guide linked above!



Donate to the Arts Leaders of Color Emergency Fund If you have the means to donate, I encourage you to do so here. Arts Administrators of Color Network has set up this Go Fund Me which supports BIPOC artists and administrators who have been financially impacted by COVID-19. The fund lets anyone who identifies with the previously mentioned group to apply for funding that is generated by the Go Fund Me.

You can also donate to The Actors Fund. The Actors Fund provides emergency financial assistance, affordable housing, health insurance counseling, and supplemental employment amongst many other services to anyone in the performing arts and entertainment industry. As previously discussed, these workers are among those being most affected by COVID-19, so donations are of great need during this time.

