BUG By Tracy Letts Extends Through March 15

Due to popular demand, Steppenwolf Theatre Company's production of Bug, the skin-crawling, mind-bending cult classic by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning ensemble member Tracy Letts, is extending one week and will now close on March 15, 2020.



Directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, the cast of this highly anticipated Steppenwolf debut features ensemble members Randall Arney (Dr. Sweet), Carrie Coon (Agnes White) and Namir Smallwood (Peter Evans) along with Chicago favorites Jennifer Engstrom (R.C.) and Steve Key (Jerry Goss).

In a seedy Oklahoma motel room, a lonely waitress begins an unexpected love affair with a young drifter. And then they see the first bugs...Tracy Letts's mind-bending cult classic - a luridly funny tale of love, paranoia, and government conspiracy - roars back to Chicago for its Steppenwolf debut.

Bug begins previews January 23, 2020 (opening night Monday, February 3 at 7:00pm; press performance Wednesday, February 5 at 7:30pm) and will now run through March 15, 2020 in the Downstairs Theatre (1650 N. Halsted St). Single tickets ($20 - $125) are available through Audience Services at 312-335-1650 or steppenwolf.org.





