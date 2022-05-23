BLUEY'S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW is Coming to The Chicago Theatre

"Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show" - a theatrical rendition of Emmy® Award-winning animated television series "Bluey" - will stop at The Chicago Theatre as part of its first U.S. tour. Based on an original new story written by "Bluey" creator Joe Brumm, "Bluey's Big Play" will take the stage at The Chicago Theatre for six performances from Saturday, December 10 through Sunday, December 11, 2022. Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow, May 24, at 9:00AM CT.



Featuring puppetry, live actors, iconic sets and new music, fans of all ages will enjoy this original production based off Australia's number one kids show and most-watched series ever on ABC iview. The series follows Bluey, a six-year-old Blue Heeler dog who loves to play and turn everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family, friends and community into her world of fun. In "Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show," audiences will see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli as they've never seen them before - on stage! Join Bluey and Bingo as they pull out all the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off his bean bag. "Bluey's Big Play" is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co.

Performance Dates and Times:

Saturday, December 10 10:30AM 2:00PM 5:00PM Sunday, December 11 10:30AM 2:00PM 5:00PM

*All times local



Tickets go on sale to the general public on tomorrow, May 24, at 9:00AM CT and will be available online at www.chicagotheatre.com/bluey. Tickets will be available in person beginning Wednesday, May 25 at The Chicago Theatre box office. Ticket prices start at $25.00. For group sales, please call 212-465-6080. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 888-609-7599.



For press materials, please: click here. For more info about "Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show," visit www.blueylive.com.