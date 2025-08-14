BLUE BAYOU: A TRIBUTE TO LINDA RONSTADT Comes to Raue Center in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Raue Center For The Arts will present Blue Bayou: Chicagoland’s Tribute to Linda Ronstadt on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Starring Tamara Woodruff as “Linda,” the show delivers an emotional, high-energy journey through Ronstadt’s groundbreaking career, spanning rock, country, folk, and Latin.

Backed by expert musicians, authentic instrumentation, and rich four-part harmonies, Blue Bayou celebrates one of music’s most beloved voices.

Audiences can expect hits including “You’re No Good,” “Long, Long Time,” “Love Has No Pride,” “It’s So Easy,” and “That’ll Be the Day,” as well as duets like “Don’t Know Much,” “All My Life,” and “Somewhere Out There.” Whether a lifelong fan or new to Ronstadt’s music, the concert offers an authentic tribute to her remarkable range and enduring influence.

Tickets start at $44, with members saving 30%, and are available at rauecenter.org. Raue Center for the Arts is located at 26 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake, IL. All-inclusive ticket prices include a $4 box office fee; an $8 order fee applies per order at checkout.