BLITHE SPIRIT Begins Tonight at Albright Theatre

Albright Theatre will present Blithe Spirit, running February 18-March 5, 2022.

Socialite and novelist Charles Condomine, invites the eccentric medium and clairvoyant, Madame Arcati, to his house to conduct a séance, hoping to gather material for his next book. The scheme backfires when he is haunted by the ghost of his annoying and temperamental first wife, Elvira, after the séance. Elvira makes continual attempts to disrupt Charles's marriage to his second wife, Ruth, who cannot see or hear the ghost filling the audience with laughs in this hilarious comedy.

Cast:

Charles - Connor Murray

Ruth - Paige Woods

Madame Arcati - Dianne Wawrzyniak

Dr. Bradman - Rhys Read

Mrs. Bradman - Judy Swanson

Elvira - Sylmarie Soto

Edith - Nikki Harris

Tickets:

Adults $22

Students & Seniors (65 and older) - $17

Students may be asked to provide valid ID

A service fee is added for online and credit card purchases. Please call (630) 406-8838 for further information.

Tickets may be purchased at the box office but are subject to availability.

a??Director: Nick Schaeffler

Stage Manager: Erin Cauley

Learn more at https://albrighttheatre.com/current-season.html.