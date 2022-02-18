Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BLITHE SPIRIT Begins Tonight at Albright Theatre

Performances run February 18-March 5, 2022.

Feb. 18, 2022  
Albright Theatre will present Blithe Spirit, running February 18-March 5, 2022.

Socialite and novelist Charles Condomine, invites the eccentric medium and clairvoyant, Madame Arcati, to his house to conduct a séance, hoping to gather material for his next book. The scheme backfires when he is haunted by the ghost of his annoying and temperamental first wife, Elvira, after the séance. Elvira makes continual attempts to disrupt Charles's marriage to his second wife, Ruth, who cannot see or hear the ghost filling the audience with laughs in this hilarious comedy.

Cast:

Charles - Connor Murray
Ruth - Paige Woods
Madame Arcati - Dianne Wawrzyniak
Dr. Bradman - Rhys Read
Mrs. Bradman - Judy Swanson
Elvira - Sylmarie Soto
Edith - Nikki Harris

Tickets:

Adults $22
Students & Seniors (65 and older) - $17
Students may be asked to provide valid ID

A service fee is added for online and credit card purchases. Please call (630) 406-8838 for further information.

Tickets may be purchased at the box office but are subject to availability.

a??Director: Nick Schaeffler
Stage Manager: Erin Cauley

Learn more at https://albrighttheatre.com/current-season.html.


