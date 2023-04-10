Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BLIPPI Comes To The UIS Performing Arts Center, November 3

The live show brings the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to the stage!

Apr. 10, 2023  
Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment have announced that a new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will again bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across North America, with a stop in Springfield on Friday, November 3.


Pre-sale tickets will be available to members of FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center as early as Wednesday, April 12th (to learn how to become a FRIEND and read about our Membership levels, visit UISpac.com/FRIENDS) all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 14th at 10 am. To become a FRIEND call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160. Ticket prices are $59.75, $39.75 and $29.75 and can be purchased at UISpac.com or by phone (217) 206-6160.



"With new music, characters, monster trucks, and even the Blippi mobile, we're thrilled to bring Blippi to even more kids and families around the world in a brand new show," said Stephen Shaw, founder and co-President of Round Room Live. "Following the success of Blippi The Musical, we're excited for audiences to create memorable experiences with Blippi, with all the amazing music, production, and energy they expect, but in a way they've never seen before."



"It's very special to witness the love that our fans have for Blippi and his buddies, and the joy this beloved character brings to families around the world," said Susan Vargo, Head of Live Events at Moonbug Entertainment. "Our live experiences bring families together to make memories that will last a lifetime. With Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour fans can expect catchy music, lots of dancing and a whole lot of fun!"



Blippi is coming to your city for the ultimate curiosity adventure in Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour! So, come on! Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet! So get ready to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party!



Blippi, along with his best friend Meekah, inspires curiosity in preschoolers around the world by creating content and experiences that are relatable, accessible and make learning fun. Blippi has become a worldwide sensation with more than one billion monthly views on YouTube and more than 50 million fans around the world. Blippi is available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and is distributed by more than 30 global broadcast and streaming partners around the world including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Virgin Media and Kidoodle. Meekah, Blippi's creative, inventive, cart-wheel-loving pal, stars alongside Blippi in Blippi's Treehouse on Amazon and also recently launched her own YouTube channel in September.



For Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, the character Blippi will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the stage show.



Fans can visit Click Here now for tour dates and ticket information, and follow Blippi On Tour social media for exclusive tour content.




