BIG WHITE FOG to be Presented at Court Theatre in September

Court Theatre will present Theodore Ward’s Big White Fog, directed by Resident Artist Ron OJ Parson. This production will run September 12 – October 12, 2025 at Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave. The press opening is Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 7:30pm.
Theodore Ward’s Big White Fog is the big shoulders on which A Raisin in the Sun stands. First completed in 1938, funded by the Federal Theatre Project, and influenced by the South Side Writers Group that cultivated such iconic talents as Richard Wright and Margaret Walker, Big White Fog drove American realism forward by contending with discontent.
The United States is on the cusp of the Great Depression and, like many, the Mason family is struggling. Between the precarious economy and racial violence on Chicago’s segregated South Side, something’s got to give. As different generations strive to secure the Mason family’s future, catastrophic decisions are made, leading to a heartbreaking twist and a blistering condemnation of America’s Big White Fog.
Resident Artist and the nation’s preeminent director of August Wilson Ron OJ Parson (East Texas Hot Links) opens the 2025/26 season with this rich portrayal of Black life on Chicago’s South Side.
The cast of Big White Fog includes Amir Abdullah (Daniel Rogers); Ayanna Bria Bakari (Wanda Mason); Saran Bakari (Claudine/Sister Gabrella); Ronald L. Conner (Percy Mason); Brandon Dahlquist (Bailiff); Lionel Gentle (Count Cotton); Nathan Daniel Goldberg (Lieutenant); Joshua L. Green (Victor Mason); Sharriese Hamilton (Ella Mason); Anthony Irons (Count Strawder); Jada Jackson (Caroline Mason); Artem Kreimer (Nathan Piszer/Marks); Alanna Lovely (Juanita Rogers); John McBeth III (Phillip Mason); Patrick Newson Jr. (Lester Mason); Greta Oglesby (Martha Brooks); and Michael B. Woods (Patrolman).
The creative team includes Jack Magaw (Scenic Designer); Yvonne L. Miranda (Costume Designer); Lee Keenan (Lighting Designer); Christopher Kriz (Sound Designer and Composer); Khalid Long, PhD (Production Dramaturg); Becca McCracken, CSA (Director of Casting and Artist Cultivation), with Associate Casting Director Celeste M. Cooper; Jaclynn Joslin (Production Stage Manager); and Lauren Peters (Assistant Stage Manager).
Subscription packages including Big White Fog are on sale now, and single tickets will be available on Friday, August 1, 2025. Tickets and subscriptions can be purchased online at CourtTheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (773) 753-4472.
Big White Fog is sponsored by Allstate. Ron OJ Parson’s residency is made possible by the Joyce Foundation.
Court will recognize the legacy of playwright Theodore Ward – author of Big White Fog – in the 2025 Spotlight Reading Series. All Spotlight events are free and open to the public and will be held at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts (915 E 60th Street). This year’s Spotlight includes:
A staged reading of Just Before Day on Wednesday, August 13, 2025
A film screening of Native Son (1951) on Thursday, August 14, 2025
A dinner and facilitated discussion, Community Reads: Native Son, on Thursday, August 14, 2025
A staged reading of Our Lan’ on Friday, August 15, 2025
