Auditorium Theatre Offers Hearts to Art Camp at Home This Summer

The Auditorium Theatre's award-winning summer camp for young people who have experienced the death of a parent, Hearts to Art, will be offered in an at-home format, with online and home-based activities, in summer 2020 due to COVID-19. Through the exploration and creation of dance, theatre, art, and music, Hearts to Art will still inspire communication and collaboration, foster emotional growth, and provide campers with a place to find friendship, compassion, and community.

"We need to support our Hearts to Art community now more than ever, while also making sure that everyone stays safe," says Rich Regan, Auditorium Theatre CEO. "Even though camp will look a little different this summer, we're thrilled that we can still provide these young people with a place to experience hope, healing, and solace through the arts. Our Hearts to Art campers will still be able to be together, even while physically apart."

The re-envisioned camp, with programming developed by Hearts to Art Camp Director Sarah Illiatovitch-Goldman and her staff, will be offered in two sessions: July 6-17 (session one, for campers ages 7-10) and July 20-31 (session two, for campers ages 11-14). Camp will run daily, with campers coming together online to participate in activities and music, dance, and theatre classes while also working on projects on their own or with their families. Camp staff also will send out or deliver care packages containing activities such as coloring books or other crafts for campers to do at home. Camp will still be offered at no cost to campers and their families.

"Even though we can't be together in person for the 16th summer of Hearts to Art, we still want to ensure that we are offering our campers a rewarding Hearts to Art experience, while also being accommodating and flexible because everyone's situation is a little different," says Illiatovitch-Goldman. "All of the things that make camp so special, such as our weekly camper talent shows, our final performance showcase, our guest artist visits, and our performing arts activities, will still happen."

Camp staff will work with Hearts to Arts families to ensure they have access to internet and streaming devices so campers can engage in group classes, practice the performing arts, and gather as a community through technology - all from the safety of their homes. Additionally, group and family healing sessions will still be facilitated by licensed social workers and grief counselors, and a memorial celebration to honor campers' lost loved ones will still take place.

"We may be separated, but we want our campers to know that they are not alone," says Illiatovitch-Goldman. "We want to use this as an opportunity to strengthen our community and support each other as much as we can."

Registration for Hearts to Art is open now. Camp is offered at no cost to participants.

For more information, visit HeartstoArt.org or call 312.341.2353.





