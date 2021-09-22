Auditorium Theatre Announces 2021-22 Board Of Directors

The Auditorium Theatre announces their Board of Directors for the 2021-22 Season, including four new members: Marlena Peleo-Lazar, Arlene Regnerus, Chris Schuba, and Edward S. Weil III.

Officers were also announced with Board Chair Ann Nash and Vice-Chair Thomas R. Baryl continuing in those roles through 2024. Kevin Hoecker was named Treasurer and Bruce Crown was named Secretary.

"We are delighted to have Marlena, Arlene, Chris and Edward join our Board. They bring a variety of expertise across numerous industries and will be indispensable as the Auditorium reopens," says Nash. "I also want to take this time to thank all of the board for their support and kindness during our closure. I look forward to working with each of them as we once again present live entertainment on our historic stage."

The 2021-22 Board of Directors

Thomas R. Baryl, Joan Colmar, Bruce Crown, Patti S. Eylar, Kylin Fisher, Roderick K. Hawkins, Kevin Hoecker, Melvin Katten (Chair Emeritus), John Kaufman, Ali Malekzadeh, Rudy Marcozzi, Matt McNicholas, Helen Hall Melchior, Ann Nash, Marlena Peleo-Lazar, Rich Regan, Arlene Regnerus, Chris Schuba, Edward S. Weil III

Life Director: Edward S. Weil, Jr. (our friends remembered)

Emeritus Directors: Charles R. Gardner, David D. Hiller, and Seymour Taxman