Auditorium Theatre Announces 2019-20 Student Matinee Series

The Auditorium Theatre announces its 2019-20 Student Matinee Series, featuring three curated shows for students in grades K-12: a special presentation from National Geographic explorers and Grand Canyon hikers Pete McBride and Kevin Fedarko, an uplifting show by the musicians and vocalists from Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah, and a riveting dance performance by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

"Our Student Matinee Series showcases the best of everything the Auditorium Theatre has to offer," says C.J. Dillon, Auditorium Theatre Chief Programming Officer. "Students have the opportunity to experience the world-class dancers of Alvin Ailey, the renowned musicians of Too Hot to Handel, and adventurous explorers from National Geographic Live. Every year, we are thrilled to welcome students to our historic theatre to begin what we hope will be a life-long engagement with the performing arts."

Each Student Matinee is open to groups of 10 or more students in grades K-12. Student Matinees are an hour long, with performers and speakers framing their presentations specifically towards young people, guiding students through what they are seeing on stage. Tickets for the National Geographic Live and Too Hot to Handel Student Matinees are $10, and tickets for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater are $12 ($15 after January 17, 2020).

Ahead of each performance, teachers receive a Classroom Companion. Created by the Auditorium Theatre's Education Department, each Classroom Companion contains activities, prompts, and information to help prepare students for the performance.

Classrooms participating in ArtsXChange, the Auditorium Theatre's professional development program that helps classroom teachers integrate dance, theatre, music, and visual arts into their everyday curriculum, attend each Student Matinee show at no cost to them through generous grants from the Polk Bros Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas Community Fund. Approximately 21 classrooms from across the city participate in the ArtsXChange program each year.

To secure a spot in one or more of the Auditorium Theatre's Student Matinee Series performances, visit AuditoriumTheatre.org, call 312.341.2300, or contact sales@auditoriumtheatre.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You