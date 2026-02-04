Asian American Arts Chicago Unveils EVOLUTION: ASIAN AMERICAN ARTS FESTIVAL And Leadership Team

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Asian American Arts Chicago has announced that tickets will go on sale March 2 for Evolution: Asian American Arts Festival, a two-day celebration of Asian American, Pacific Islander, and Native Hawaiian creativity. The festival will be presented May 2 and 3 at the historic Water Tower Water Works, 163 East Pearson Street at Michigan Avenue, in association with Lookingglass Theatre.

The festival will feature more than 125 artists, performers, and vendors working across dance, theatre, interactive art installations, film, music, and a food and craft market. Ticket options will include single-day tickets, in-person admission, and weekend festival passes, available through AAAC.art.

Asian American Arts Chicago’s mission is to support and amplify artistic expression from the Asian American diaspora in Chicago through festivals, performances, and artist advocacy.

EVOLUTION: ASIAN AMERICAN ARTS FESTIVAL

Confirmed performers include Filipino American guitarist and singer-songwriter Sierra Sikora; Native Hawaiian artist Hannah Ii-Epstein, artistic director of Nothing Without a Company; Korean American puppeteer and teaching artist Jaerin Son; Chicago-based dance collective Movement of Desis; Vietnamese American comedian Jerry Tran; drag performer Twinka Masala; and mixed-media installation artist Kirin Kane.

The festival’s food and craft market will include vendors such as Pink Mu, serving Korean kimbap and rice treats; Banato, a women-owned fruit beverage and popsicle company; The Punk Rock Stitcher, featuring hand-embroidered work by Sam Riesmeyer; Shayne Draws Food, showcasing illustrations by Thai American artist Shayne Chammavanijakul; and ceramic artist Henna Zamurd Butt. Artists, performers, and vendors are subject to change.

Ticketing options include online tickets with priority entry and day-of in-person tickets as capacity permits. Weekend festival passes will be available online only. All tickets include access to performances, interactive art displays, and the food and craft market, along with festival souvenirs. Reentry will not be permitted once guests exit the venue.

Festival Leadership

Executive Producer Mia Park brings more than three decades of experience as a Chicago-based actor, musician, educator, and creative producer. Her credits include television appearances on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Shameless, and Empire, as well as theatre work at Goodman Theatre and Court Theatre. She has founded and produced multiple arts initiatives, including A-Squared Theatre Workshop and the APIDA Arts Festival.

Producer Seoyoung Park is an actor, director, educator, and producer. Her recent acting credits include The Heart Sellers at Seattle Rep and Northlight Theatre, and Attempts on Her Life at TUTA Theatre. She is a member of TUTA Theatre Company, an artistic coalition member of Artemisia Theatre, and executive director of Alien Theatre Company.

Additional festival leadership includes photographer and documentary filmmaker Kelly Ngo of Chromatone; writer and editor Aimee Alker, serving as vendor manager; and photographer and attorney Anthony Nguyen, who served on the festival selection committee.