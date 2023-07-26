Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell Return To Davenport's With GYPSIES, TRAMPS AND THIEVES in August

One of Chicago's most popular and acclaimed musical duos and national Jazz radio favorites, Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell return to Davenport's with an updated, special performance of their show that brought them critical and audience acclaim in New York City, 24 years ago: Gypsy, Tramps and Thieves. Originally directed by Chicago's legendary Buddy Charles with a script by Steven Anders, the show has been updated with new special material from Daryl Nitz.

Featuring songs about unsavory characters: harlots, hustlers, hobos, con men, grifters, robbers, prostitutes and murderers, The show will cover an eclectic mix of songs ranging from Cher's Gypsies Tramps & Thieves, Steely Dan's Josie to Irish Ballad by Tom Lehrer, Jitterbug Boy by Tom Waits and Wheelers & Dealers from Dave Frishberg.

The one night only special performance will take place on Friday, August 11th at 8pm. Davenport's is located at 1383 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago. Tickets are $15 with a two-drink minimum and are available by visiting DavenportsPianoBar.com.

Anne and Mark Burnell have reached a career milestone with a national tour that took them to St. Louis' Blue Strawberry, Wisconsin's Plymouth Jazz and Blues Crawl, the Sarasota Jazz Festival, The Reserve Retreat and Jazz at Two in Sarasota. The release of their critically acclaimed CD Two For The Road became an instant jazz radio favorite across the nation, garnering airplay at over 100 jazz radio stations including WRUW/Cleveland, KPBX/Spokane, WWUH/Hartford, WWNO/New Orleans, WPPB/Long Island, WAER/Syracuse, WDCB/Chicago, and KCSB/Santa Barbara. They also performed live on Chicago's WGN Midday Show, appeared on WGN Radio on After Hours with Rick Kogan, and had a feature article in the Chicago Tribune. The album's second single Peppermint Tea was named one of the "Top 40s Blues + Singles" of 2022 by UK's Blues Blues. TWO FOR THE ROAD is the perfect showcase of Anne and Mark Burnell's many talents. And as noted Grammy Award-winning author and jazz critic Neil Tesser exclaims "it is one sweet ride." In May 2023, Anne and Mark released their newest single, THE LUSTY MONTH OF MAY. ,Anne and Mark Burnell's clever arrangement breathes new life with their fresh and exciting delivery, making the song sound brand new This recording continues their inventive style that Jazz Weekly calls "keeps it fun and funky" while praising their "clever interpretations"

Singer-songwriter Anne Burnell has been praised as "a singer of glorious gifts" by the Chicago Tribune and a "fluid, silken voice navigates the various scales with remarkable agility and delightful phrasing" by Chicago Jazz Magazine. While her multi-talented, singer-arranger-pianist husband Mark Burnell was called "silky smooth and highly polished," by the Chicago Tribune. Mark has been recognized and lauded for his musical creativity and versatility with Chicago Jazz Magazine saying "he uses his skill and instincts as a jazz improviser to adapt to any situation, even one that contains no jazz at all."

Named "Chicago's Top Ten" for two consecutive years by New York's Cabaret Hotline, Anne and Mark have delighted audiences in Bern, Zurich, Paris, Freiburg, Geneva, Jamaica, Panama, and Amsterdam. But it's in Chicago where they have made their huge musical imprint, performing at some of the Windy City's top spots including Davenport's, Skokie Theatre, Park West, Drury Lane Water Tower Theatre, Tortoise Supper Club, WDCB Jazz at the Logan, Le Piano and Signature Room. They have also performed the National Anthem for the Chicago Cubs, White Sox, Chicago Fire, Arlington Park, and Special Olympics. Their recordings, "Little Things We Do Together", "Blues In The Night", and "Summer Days & Dreamy Nights", have been featured on Chicago radio stations WGN, WBEZ, WDCB and nationally on NPR stations.

Visit BurnellMusic.com for further information. Their recordings are available for purchase at Amazon.com, and online at iTunes and at all streaming outlets including Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music and YouTube.