America's Got Talent's Brian Justin Crum Hits Chicago Theatre Scene!

Broadway veteran and America's Got Talent contestant, Brian Justin Crum, will be taking on the role of Cain/Japheth in Stephen Schwartz and John Caird's Children of Eden, set to open at the historic Arcada Theatre this coming August for a limited engagement Broadway-scaled upgrade.

i??Brian's career began on Broadway when he was just 18 years old. He moved to New York City to join the cast of "Wicked". He then went on to perform in Pulitzer Prize Winning 'Next to Normal', QUEENS rock theatrical "We will Rock You" and Disney's "Tarzan" among others. Brian appeared on America's Got Talent in 2016 and America's Got Talent: Champions in 2019. Some of Brian's most memorable performances on the show were Radiohead's "Creep" & Queen's "Somebody To Love." These two performances alone garnered over 100 million views online.

Brian will be joining previously announced Grammy winning artist, David Phelps, in the production. The award winning artistic team, comprised of Chicago's best, includes: Brenda Didier (Director/Choreographer); Christopher Carter (Co-Choreographer); Jermaine Hill (Music Director); Tom Vendafreddo (Choral Director); Alexander Ridgers (Lighting); Kevan Loney (Projection Design); and Jeff Kmiec (Scenic Design). The production will be produced through a special arrangement between the Chicagoland Theatre Fund and Onesti Entertainment.

Freely based on the Biblical book of Genesis, Children of Eden, with book and score by Caird and Schwartz, respectively, provides a unique telling of the story of creation through the epic of Noah and the flood. Scheduled to open August 7, 2020 at Chicagoland's historic Arcada Theatre- located just 45 minutes from O'Hare- the show will be a theatrical celebration, with a cast of over 50 alumni from Chicago and New York stages.

Pre-sale is now open at www.childrenofedenthemusical.com.





