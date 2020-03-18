American Ballet Theatre to Cancel March Performances

American Ballet Theatre will cancel March performances due to Covid-19:

Last week, the city of Chicago implemented a mandate prohibiting gatherings of 1,000 or more people due to the increasing threat of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

This has resulted in the cancelation of our March performances of American Ballet Theatre (ABT) at the Auditorium Theatre, and unfortunately we are unable to reschedule this engagement. The safety of our audience, performers, and staff is our highest priority, and we look forward to welcoming ABT to our historic stage again in the future.

Thank you for your support of the Auditorium Theatre.

Please stay safe and well!





