Amanda Seales Screens Documentary, Followed by Q&A and Live Performance at The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre has announced Amanda Seales will be screening her political comedy documentary, IN AMANDA, WE TRUST, followed by a Q&A session and a headliner show on Friday, January 19, and Saturday, January 20, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. each night on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($30 - $75) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

IN AMANDA, WE TRUST

January 19, 2024, at 7:15

January 20, 2024 at 7:15

CHICAGO! Actress and comedian Amanda Seales brings you a political comedy documentary that sheds light on the government and the importance of getting involved. Delve into the world of politics with humor as Seales navigates through the unknowns of our system. This independently produced film serves as a reminder of how little we truly comprehend about the government we depend on. Experience this thought-provoking film as a community and engage in a Q&A session following the screening. Take the opportunity to ask Amanda Seales your burning questions by passing the mic.

Tickets: $35 regular seating ($30 obstructed view); $55 front row VIP table seating; $45 VIP table seating; $40 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

Amanda Seales’ Headliner Show

January 19, 2024 at 9:30 p.m.

January 20, 2024 at 9:30 p.m.

Comedian, actress, writer, producer, and more, Amanda Seales doesn’t just make you laugh, she makes change!

With an uncanny knack for taking serious topics and with humor, making them relatable and interesting, she combines intellectual wit, silliness, and a pop culture obsession to create her unique style of smart funny content for the stage and screens.

Amanda Seales is a comedian and creative visionary with a Master’s in African American studies from Columbia University. Seamlessly blending humor and intellect, her unique style of smart funny content spans various genres across the entertainment and multi-media landscape. She is best known for her iconic role as, “Tiffany DuBois” of HBO’s Insecure, her debut stand-up comedy special, “I Be Knowin”, as a former cohost on daytime talk show, “The Real”, host of NBCs “Bring the Funny,” and the host/writer of the groundbreaking 2020 BET Awards. Amanda speaks truth to change via her wildly popular Instagram @AmandaSeales, weekly podcast, “Small Doses”, and book by the same name. Centering community building in her comedy, she is also the creator/host of the touring variety game show, “Smart Funny & Black”. Loved for fearlessly saying what folks are thinking, her Reach Media/Urban1 syndicated radio show + podcast, “The Amanda Seales Show” edu-tains audiences daily giving the culture what it’s missing in markets across the nation!

A philanthropist, her efforts support Black girl focused organizations, education, and animal conservation. Always an advocate for Black voices, she produces and creates art as edu-tainment across the media landscape by any joke necessary!

Tickets: $35 regular seating ($30 obstructed view); $55 regular seating and meet & greet; $75 front row VIP table seating and meet & greet; $65 VIP table seating and meet & greet; $65 mezzanine table seating and meet & greet; and $40 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.