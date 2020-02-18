Akvavit Theatre Announces NORDIC SPIRIT FESTIVAL

Akvavit Theatre is to launch its 10th anniversary season with the return of its Nordic Spirit Festival, featuring five staged readings of plays from each of the Nordic countries, presented in partnership with the Swedish American Museum.

The Festival will take place February 27 - March 1, 2020 at the Swedish American Museum, 5211 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood. All readings are FREE. Reservations can be made by e-mailing info@chicagonordic.org.

The Nordic Spirit Festival line-up includes:

Thursday, February 27 at 7 pm

Thirteen Sunken Years (Finland)

By Paula Salminen, directed by Breahan Pautsch*

Friday, February 28 at 7 pm

Helgi Comes Apart (Iceland)

By Tyrfingur Tyrfingsson, directed by Tyler Skafgaard*

Saturday, February 29 at 1 pm

Apathy for Beginners (Sweden)

By Jonas Khemiri, directed by Aliza Feder



Sunday, March 1 at 1 pm

Sky without Birds (Denmark)

By Julie Maj Jakobsen, directed by Jena Sugai

Sunday, March 1 at 3 pm

The Tenant (Norway)

By M H Hallum, directed by Lanise Antoine Shelley

*Denotes Akvavit Theatre company members.

Akvavit is also proud to announce the addition of new company and associate company members. Tyler Skafgaard joins Akvavit as a company member and will take on the role of Literary Manager. Akvavit is also pleased to welcome new associate members: Victor Bayona, Aliza Feder, Kelsey Jaffer, Michael Joseph, Harrison Ornelas, Samuel Pate, Lee Peters and Hannah Harper Smith.





