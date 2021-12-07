Actors' Equity Association Reaches New Agreement with Purple Rose Theatre Company

Actors' Equity Association announced today they have reached a new agreement with the Purple Rose Theatre Company of Chelsea, MI. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to creating a safe workplace, free from the discrimination and harassment the company experienced under its previous leadership. The new agreement also includes advances in wages and work hours as well as additional safety provisions.

The agreement began December 3, 2021 and expires on January 1, 2023.

Key provisions include:

Wage increases from SPT6 to 8

Move to five-day workweek and elimination of "10 out of 12" technical rehearsals

Increase in staged reading wages

Elimination of time bars for reporting discrimination and harassment

Discrimination and harassment language that more specifically prohibits bullying, all forms of discrimination and harassment and retaliation and more clearly defines the avenues for reporting

A requirement of annual anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training for all managers

Comprehensive intimacy protocols developed according to standards provided by Equity's diversity, equity and inclusive strategist.

"This contract is now one of the strongest Equity contracts in the country in terms of protecting members from discrimination and harassment, and it will be a model for other theatres," said Equity Assistant Executive Director and General Counsel Andrea Hoeschen. "Actors and stage managers will have a safer workplace because of the courage and efforts those who revealed a range of working conditions at Purple Rose that were inconsistent with a safe, equitable, unionized workplace."