Acclaimed Medium Theresa Caputo Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center, October 15

Acclaimed medium and beloved personality, Theresa Caputo, will be appearing live at the UIS Performing Arts Center on Sunday, October 15th at 2 pm. Known for her unique ability to communicate with those who have passed on, Theresa will share personal stories about her life and provide comfort to audience members through healing messages from their deceased loved ones.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to members of FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center beginning Wednesday, August 2nd, all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 4th at 10 am. Tickets available by calling the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160. Please note that purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.



"The Experience" brings Theresa face-to-face with her fans as Spirit guides her through the audience. A full-stage video display ensures that everyone in the theater has an up-close experience regardless of seat location. "The Experience isn't about believing in mediums. It's about seeing something life-changing" says Theresa Caputo. "It's like Long Island Medium live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication."



Long Island Medium debuted in 2011 on TLC and follows Theresa's life as a typical Long Island mom with one very big difference...she can communicate with the dead. Since she cannot "turn off" this gift, messages from departed loved ones can come through at any time, which leads to spontaneous readings with those she encounters. In addition to her television series, Theresa has appeared on such programs as "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "Live with Kelly and Michael," "The Kelly Clarkson Show," "Tamron Hall," & "The Today Show."



Theresa has authored five books including NY Times Best Sellers "Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again" (2017) and "You Can't Make This Stuff Up" (2014). Her latest project, the "Hey Spirit" podcast, helps guests work through their grief to allow them to heal and move forward with peace and self-assurance,



Recognized as one of the most renowned mediums for over 30 years, Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience is the awe-inspiring event you won't want to miss. Learn more about Theresa at www.theresacaputo.com.