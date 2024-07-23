APIDA Arts Accepting Submissions for HALLOWEEN REIMAGINED, a New Immersive Experience

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



APIDA Arts, celebrating the creativity of Asian, Pacific Island and Desi /South Asian Americans in Chicago, is now accepting artistic/performance submissions for the premiere of Halloween Reimagined, presented with the Chinese American Museum of Chicago, Saturday, Oct. 20 from 5 - 8 p.m. at the Chinese American Museum of Chicago, 238 W 23rd St. Performers, artists, and creatives are encouraged to complete the application at ApidaArts.org by Thursday, Aug. 15 at 11:59 p.m. For more information on Halloween Reimagined go to ApidaArts.org.

Halloween Reimagined is scheduled to be a spooky, immersive, art event with the theme of reinventing Halloween through the Asian, Pacific Island, Desi/South Asian American creative lens. Artists submissions are encouraged to take a ghost story, spooky tale or dark theme from the APIDA culture they identify with and reinterpret it into a new artistic vision. Examples may include a poem reinterpreting a ghost story one has heard from your APIDA grandparents, becoming a living statue of Korean Queen Min who was burned alive by Japanese Imperialists, or playing a cover of the song, Monster Mash, in a different language.

“APIDA Arts is looking forward to creating a new, immersive Halloween tradition inspired by the APIDA community but for all audiences,” said Executive Director Mia Park. “We are seeking submissions from the AANHPI diaspora to celebrate the Halloween season while demonstrating a deep connection to these cultures that are reimagined as educational, fun and spooky.”

Submission Guidelines

Halloween Reimagined will take place Saturday, Oct. 20 from 5 - 8 p.m. at the Chicago American Museum of Chicago.

All media will be considered: written art may be printed for display or interactive with an audience, fine art will be displayed and performing arts should be immersive

If submission is accepted, artists will be paid

Indoor event without a stage - an immersive experience

PA system available

We can only consider complete applications

Applications are due on or before Thursday, Aug. 15 at 11:59 p.m. APIDA Arts will respond to all artists by Saturday, Aug. 31. Questions about Halloween Reimagined may be sent to hello@apidaarts.org.

The producers of Halloween Reimagined include Cameron Cai, Marian Chen, APIDA Arts Executive Director Mia Park, Caroline Uy and Emily Zhang.

ABOUT CHINESE AMERICAN MUSEUM OF CHICAGO

The Chinese American Museum of Chicago (CAMOC) invites Chicago to discover the unique local Chinese American history through showcasing and celebrating current Chinese American art, culture and innovation. Chicago's Chinatown is a site of rich historical importance. CAMOC not only invites visitors to discover it, but is a home for Chicagoans to gather, support and create an expansive and evolving narrative of the Chinese American story.

ABOUT APIDA ARTS

The mission of the APIDA Arts is to amplify and unify Asian, Pacific Island and Desi/South Asian American artists in Chicago by showcasing their work at premier cultural institutions, providing greater representation, equity and opportunity.

By showcasing and bringing together the creativity and imagination of Asian, Pacific Island and Desi/South Asian Americans, APIDA Arts envisions a strong and sustainable APIDA arts community that is an integral presence in Chicago's culture - evocative of its past, declarative of the present and innovative towards the future.

