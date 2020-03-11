ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE and More Announced for Williams Street Repertory's 2020 - 2021 Season at Raue Center For The Arts

Williams Street Repertory, Raue Center For The Arts' in-house professional theater company, has announced its upcoming season! From a comedy of biblical proportions to the true story of a country music legend and a childhood classic, WSRep brings something for all audiences to the stage during its 2020 - 2021 season.

"With all of the uncertainty in the world, it's wonderful to announce that Raue Center and Williams Street Repertory continue to thrive. I am proud to produce great work in our charming town of Crystal Lake," says Founding Artistic Director, Richard Kuranda. "We are offering work that entertains and asks some great questions. Theater that prompts thinking, celebrates our past and our community through song, through children's stories and through dialogue with our maker," he continues. "This year we will explore cultural life from the '50s to modern day and ask 'where are we going?' I hope you will join us!"

WSRep kicks off the 2020 - 2021 season with "An Act of God," opening on June 19, 2020. After many millenia, and in just 90 minutes, God (assisted by His devoted angels) answers some of the deepest questions that have plagued mankind since Creation. WSRep's production of "An Act of God" runs select dates through July 19, 2020.

The season continues with "Always...Patsy Cline," opening on July 31, 2020. Based on the true story of Patsy Cline's friendship with Houston housewife Louise Seger, the show combines humor, sadness and reality. It offers fans who remember Cline while she was alive a chance to look back, while giving new fans an idea of what seeing her was like and what she meant to her original fans. WSRep's production of "Always...Patsy Cline" runs select dates through August 30, 2020.

WSRep's upcoming season will also feature "Matilda The Musical," opening September 25, 2020. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning "Matilda the Musical" is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. WSRep's production of "Matilda The Musical" runs select dates through October 25, 2020.

For more information on WSRep's 2020 - 2021 season, please visit wsrep.org. Tickets are $39.50 and may be purchased online at wsrep.org, rauecenter.org, or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.





