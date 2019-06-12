A Red Orchid Theatre Announces 2019-2020 Season

A Red Orchid Theatre announces its 27th Season, kicking off the with world premiere of Grey House by Ensemble Member Levi Holloway, directed by Ensemble Member Shade Murray (October 10 December 1, 2019). The season continues with the Chicago premiere of Do You Feel Anger? By Mara Nelson-Greenberg, directed by Ensemble Member Jess McLeod (January 16 March 8, 2020), and concludes with the Chicago Premiere of The Moors by Jen Silverman, directed by Marti Lyons (April 23 June 14, 2020). Subscriptions to the 27th Season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the box office at 312-943-8722 or visiting www.aredorchidtheatre.org.

We strike out this season with new artists in our house. I am incredibly excited about the ways in which these new voices will deepen conversation, spark discovery and provoke action, notes Artistic Director Kirsten Fitzgerald. With all three of this season's plays we examine the houses we or in some cases others have built and demand that we ask, do we want to continue living and operating in these structures? This conversation could not be more immediate and with each play the question is explored quite differently; with the ghost story that is Grey House gazing through the lens of reparation, Do You Feel Anger? a horrifying and hilarious reflection and The Moors via revolution. I am honored that each of these playwrights and directors has chosen to do this work at A Red Orchid and I look forward to the many questions, conversations and revolutions ahead.

A Red Orchid Theatre's 2018-2019 Season includes:

The World Premiere of

Grey House

By Ensemble Member Levi Holloway

Directed by Ensemble Member Shade Murray

October 10 December 1, 2019

Press Performances: October 19, 2019

After a brutal car wreck in the mountains of Oregon, a young couple seeks shelter from a blizzard in a small cabin. But the cabin's seemingly innocent inhabitants: four children and their minder, quickly start to expose the couple's secrets, unmake everything they know about themselves, and hurl them towards a potentially sinister destination. Grey House is a new horror play about the gravity of the past, and the cruel inevitability of its pull.

The Chicago Premiere of

Do You Feel Anger?

By Mara Nelson-Greenberg

Directed by Ensemble Member Jess McLeod

January 16 March 8, 2020

Press Performances: January 25, 2020

Sofia was recently hired as an empathy coach at a debt collection agency and clearly, she has her work cut out for her. These employees can barely identify what an emotion is, much less practice deep, radical compassion for others. And while they painstakingly stumble towards enlightenment, someone keeps mugging Eva in the kitchen. An outrageous comedy about the absurdity and the danger of complicity in a world where some people's feelings matter more than others'.

The Chicago Premiere of

The Moors

By Jen Silverman

Directed by Marti Lyons

April 23 June 14, 2020

Press Performances: May 2, 2020

On the wind-blown desolate moors two spinster sisters and their mastiff scheme to wrest their destinies from the savage land around them. When a governess is summoned and a moor-hen drops in, all three are forced to ask what price they might pay for love. Inspired (perhaps) by certain 19th-century gothic romances, and the sisters who wrote them, this savage comedy disrupts the conventions of visibility.

Ticket Information

A Red Orchid continues the FLASHPASS. As always, FLASHPASS holders get reserved seats, ticket and date flexibility, no-fee ticket exchanges, discounts for friends & family tickets, and early access to events such as readings, panel discussions, and more. The Three-show FLASHPASS is $90 and includes one ticket to each of the 3 shows in our 27th Season, excluding Opening Night and designated Red Night Openings-tba. The Preview FLASHPASS is $60 and includes one ticket to a preview performance of each of the 3 shows in our 27th season.

FLASHPASSes may be purchased from the Box Office at 1531 N. Wells Street, Monday through Friday from 12pm to 5pm, by telephone during office hours by dialing (312) 943-8722, or online at www.aredorchidtheatre.org. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.

With our 27th season of ambitious and powerful storytelling, we continue to champion A Red Orchid Theatre's Red League, which is a gift $1k or more, and the Founders Circle, which is a gift of $5k or more annually for a three-year pledge. These donors represent a community of our most committed and impactful cultural investors. Every profound and shocking moment on our stage is made possible through their critical annual contributions. Their philanthropic leadership fosters the development of raw and relevant work, creates a platform for our talented ensemble to reach new audiences, and ensures that A Red Orchid Theatre remains a source for honest, compassionate, and aesthetically rigorous theatre.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You