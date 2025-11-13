A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS WITH MEGAN HILTY is Coming to Steppenwolf Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Steppenwolf Theatre and Mark Cortale are inviting you to ring in the holidays with A Merry Little Christmas with Megan Hilty. Join the two-time Tony Award nominee and her longtime friend and music director Matt Cusson as they weave together classic and contemporary holiday tunes along with Broadway favorites – all sure to get you in the spirit of the season!



A Merry Little Christmas with Megan Hilty will play three performances only December 12 & 13, 2025 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.

About Megan Hilty

Most recognizable for her portrayal of seasoned triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC’s musical drama Smash, Tony nominee Megan Hilty is a dynamic performer both on stage and on screen. Hilty is currently playing the role of Madeline Ashton in the new hit musical, Death Becomes Her, which earned her a Tony Award nomination, a Drama League Award nomination and two Broadway.com Audience Awards.

In addition to Smash, Megan’s television credits include playing Lily in Annie Live! on NBC, Bravo’s Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce, Hulu’s Difficult People, CBS’s The Good Wife, The Good Fight, Braindead and Desperate Housewives. Hilty also starred in the NBC series Sean Saves the World as well as The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh for Amazon.

Megan also had the great pleasure of filming Patsy & Loretta, earning her a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her portrayal of Patsy Cline. Additionally, her voice is featured on numerous animated series including KC the Koala on Disney Jr’s T.O.T.S., Holly Darlin on TrollsTopia, Wammawink on Netflix’s Centaurworld and as Rosetta in many of Disney’s Tinkerbell films. Other animation credits include It’s Pony, Sofia The First, Madagascar: A Little Wild, Doc McStuffins, Phineas & Ferb, Family Guy, American Dad and the singing voice of Snow White in the film Shrek the Third.

A native of Seattle, Hilty moved to New York City after graduating from the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University, and quickly made her Broadway debut as Glinda in Wicked. She went on to perform the role in both the national tour and in Los Angeles.

After four and a half years with Wicked, Megan went on to originate the role of Doralee Rhodes in Broadway’s 9 to 5: The Musical. Hilty was honored with nominations for Lead Actress in a Musical at the Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, the Drama League Awards and L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Awards.

Hilty also received critical acclaim for her role of Brooke Ashton in the Roundabout Theater Company’s revival of Noises Off. She earned nominations for a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Drama League Award and won a Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Featured Actress in a Play.

A powerhouse singer, Hilty released a live album comprising songs from her concert tour entitled Megan Hilty Live at the Café Carlyle. which was recorded during one of her residencies at New York’s prestigious Café Carlyle. She also filmed her solo concert for the PBS Live from Lincoln Center series. Hilty continues to perform with world renowned orchestras such as the New York Pops, the National Symphony Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic, the Boston Pops, the Cincinnati Pops, the Houston Symphony, among many others. Megan is a frequent guest on PBS’ televised Live from Capitol Hill concerts and was the guest artist in the Christmas Concert with the iconic Tabernacle Choir, which aired on PBS in 2022. Her solo concerts, which combine the music from her varied television and theatrical career, continue to sell out and receive critical acclaim across the country.