A JUDY CHRISTMAS Comes to The Den Theatre Next Month
Performances are on December 15th, 16th and 17th, 2022.
A JUDY CHRISTMAS is coming to Chicago on December 15th, 16th and 17th, 2022, at The Den Theatre Chicago, 1331 North Milwaukee Avenue. This is a FAMOUS IN THE FUTURE production.
It's December of 1963, less than two weeks after the JFK assassination, and Judy Garland has a Christmas show to produce. Join Judy and her family in her live studio audience and enjoy the madness as she spirals through a twisted holiday special with guest stars Jack Jones, Mel Tormé and her spirited musical ghosts. This riotous comedy send-up is guaranteed to put you into the spirit of Judy and her holidaze!
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and are available at www.FamousInTheFuture.com. A JUDY CHRISTMAS features FAMOUS IN THE FUTURE players Desiree Burcum, Frank Carr, Michael Hora, Pat McDonald and Tina Teske. PLEASE consider A JUDY CHRISTMAS in holiday overview theater articles or listings of upcoming holiday theater events.
