7th Show Added for Sam Morril at The Den Theatre

Fans have one more chance to be part of the studio audience as comedian Sam Morril returns to The Den Theatre to tape his new comedy special! A seventh stand-up performance has been added on Wednesday, June 8 at 8 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. All previously announced performances of are SOLD OUT! Tickets for the added show are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

Performance Schedule:

Wednesday, June 8 at 8 pm

Thursday, June 9 at 7:30 pm & 9:45 pm (SOLD OUT)

Friday, June 10 at 7:30 pm & 9:45 pm (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, June 11 at 7:30 pm & 9:45 pm (SOLD OUT)

Sam Morril is one of the fastest-rising stand-up comics in New York City and one of the best joke writers in the scene today. He is a regular on Comedy Central's This Week at the Comedy Cellar, where he appears frequently when not touring cities across the nation. He was named one of Comedy Central's Comics to Watch in 2011 and has performed multiple stand-up sets on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late, Late Show with James Corden and Conan. He's also had stints on Last Comic Standing, America's Got Talent, @midnight with Chris Hardwick and Inside Amy Schumer.

Most recently, Sam released his stand-up special, Up On The Roof, in which he navigates performing live during COVID. In February 2020, Morril released his third stand-up special for Comedy Central, I Got This, on their YouTube channel and received over 1.5 million views within the first two weeks. Morril later released it as a comedy album with 800 Pound Gorilla Records.

In 2015, the comedian recorded his debut album, Class Act, with Comedy Central Records, which went to #1 on iTunes and made numerous top 10 lists and appeared on season four of Comedy Central's The Half Hour. His first one hour special, Amy Schumer Presents Sam Morril: Positive Influence, premiered on Comedy Central in 2018.

Morril was the host of his very own show on MSG called People Talking Sports, which ran for two seasons and received an Emmy® nomination. Morril also has a cameo in the Academy Award-winning film, Joker.

COVID guidelines: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, and in accordance with the League of Chicago Theatres, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

Artistic Director Ryan Martin opened The Den in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with a single theatre space. Now celebrating its twelfth year, The Den is a multi-level live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. The first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and community with like-minded culture-hounds. Currently, The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates (formerly The New Colony). Hundreds of other companies and artists from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, film screenings, live music, dance, improv and stand-up comedy, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.