4 Chairs Theatre's Virtual Midwest Premiere of ISLAND SONG Opens This Week

The cast includes Aalon Smith (Jordan), Kaitlin Feely (Caroline), JoJo Farrell (Cooper), Nick Arceo (Will), and Jasmine Lacy Young (Shoshana).

Apr. 18, 2021  

Founder of 4 Chairs Theatre, Lauren Berman is producing and directing the Virtual Midwest Premiere of ISLAND SONG with Words by Sam Carner, Music by Derek Gregor, Story by Sam Carner, Derek Gregor and Marlo Hunter.

ISLAND SONG is a poignant, off-beat dramedy with a kinetic pop-rock score (boasting 7 MAC-nominated songs). ISLAND SONG takes us through a year in the lives of five twenty-somethings sharing a city and the chain of surprising, poignant, and partially random connections that bring them into each other's spheres at moments that become pivotal. As the city pulses around them, they all must work through their own complex relationships with ambition, distraction, and the search for connection.

Cast of ISLAND SONG: Aalon Smith (Jordan), Kaitlin Feely (Caroline), JoJo Farrell (Cooper), Nick Arceo (Will), and Jasmine Lacy Young (Shoshana).

Joining Lauren Berman (Director), is Kailey Rockwell (Music Director), Fil Graniczny (Audio/Video Editor), Matt Canon (Montage/Stills Videographer), Emily Marrazzo (Stage Manager), and Maxwell Rubinstein (Graphic Designer).

Island Song is streaming on Video on Demand April 23-May 2. Tickets ($15 + handling fee) are on sale at https://deftt.io/tickets/4ct.


