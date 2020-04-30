2020 Pivot Arts Festival Goes Virtual June 5-30

Pivot Arts, which celebrates adventurous, multidisciplinary performance, is "pivoting" in the presentation of its eighth annual Pivot Arts Festival, in response to restrictions due to COVID-19.

For this year's Festival-subtitled "This is How We Pivot"-performances originally scheduled at venues in Chicago's Uptown and Edgewater neighborhoods are shifting to online presentations premiering June 5-11, with content remaining available through June 30 at pivotarts.org/festival. Live events are postponed to future dates that will be announced.



This year's festival includes performance art, immersive theatre, contemporary and street dance, hip-hop opera, dance created for film and video, animation and more. Among the participating artists are Obie Award-winning solo performer-playwright David Cale, writer-director-performer Alex Alpharaoh, playwright-director Seth Bockley and Chicago's Red Clay Dance Company and The Era Footwork Crew.



"It's essential for arts organizations to adapt and model resiliency and creativity during these challenging times," said Founder and Director Julieanne Ehre. "While we cannot present the Pivot Arts Festival as we intended, we are creating a virtual space for artists and audiences to experience performance during this time of crisis."



All events will remain available at pivotarts.org/festival through June 30.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You