Raue Center For The Arts Holds Membership Appreciation and Discount Night

Mark your calendars for Raue Center For The Arts' Membership Appreciation and Discount Night, May 11, 2023, from 4 pm - 7 pm. And now offering online sales! Members can take advantage of the same savings online from 8 pm to midnight by visiting rauecenter.org and using code ON37MAD.

We're keeping our box office open late to thank members and patrons for being a part of the Raue Center Family! Members and non-members drop by in person for the biggest savings on tickets all year long! RaueNOW members save 37%! Not a RaueNOW member? Not to worry! Non-members save 20%!

Become a RaueNOW Member on or before Member Appreciation Night and get early access, reduced fees, and big savings! There's a membership level for every budget. A basic level membership starts at only $60. This is a great time to become a RaueNOW Member and save big on your favorite entertainment close to home!

Don't miss the largest discounts of the season on our outdoor summer season Arts On The Green, July 8-29, The Robert Cray Band on September 8th, Hyprov with Colin Mochrie on October 7th, Phil Vassar on November 18th, Eagles tribute band Heartache Tonight on November 25th, "A Swingin' Little Christmas! Live in Concert" starring Jane Lynch (Glee, Best In Show) and Kate Flannery (The Office) December 9th and 10th, and more! New shows are announced all the time!

"RaueNOW membership program just celebrated its 8th anniversary and it has proven to be a definite win for our members, who have collectively saved over $120,000 on tickets," says Economic Development Manager James Knight. "Member Appreciation Night is our way of saying thank you for helping us make RaueNOW such a success!"

Win FREE Raue swag when you spend $250 or more! $250 - tumbler*, $500 blanket*, $1000 cheeseboard*

*While supplies last. Exclusions and restrictions apply. Discount does not apply to Elgin Symphony Orchestra, Clay Jenkins or Nutcracker. For more information and a complete list of Member Appreciation & Discount Night rules, please contact the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or visit rauecenter.org. Our tickets are sold via Etix ticketing site. Please be wary of third-party sites that charge exorbitant prices and are not affiliated with our box office.

For more information visit rauecenter.org/covid/ For questions or concerns, please contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212.