Henok Negash's MEANT TO BE Comes to Chicago Magic Lounge

Chicago Magic Lounge, Chicago’s home for close-up magic, continues its Artist-In-Residence series with seasoned magician Henok Negash and his new show Meant to Be, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, July 5 – September 27, 2023. Tickets for all Chicago Magic Lounge shows are available at the box office, (312) 366-4500 or online at chicagomagiclounge.com.

Mystery does not stand alone; it comes with a qualifier. There are magical entertainers who highlight a perfect mystery, a powerful mystery, a comedic mystery, or a meaningful mystery. Henok specializes in offering a personalized mystery meaning that he is not looking for perfection, but rather connection.

While most of us do our best to manage the outcomes of our lives, there are many instances in life which are beyond our control. Unplanned chance encounters, and events that cannot be predicted. In his show, Meant to Be, Henok Negash will take you on a journey highlighting those instances which cannot be explained and leave you with the feeling of magic. Illusions that highlight dating, marriage, trust, and the like will be explored in this 75-minute show. Be a part of this interactive magical event!

About the Artist

While on stage, Henok Negash is a magician, mentalist, humorist, but most importantly he is an entertainer. He took up magic at the tender age of twelve. Since then, he has performed in five countries, ranging from France to Thailand, entertaining corporations, private parties, and nightclubs including the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, California. What makes Henok unique is how he seamlessly adapts to whatever environment he is placed in. Simply put, Henok understands how to communicate and relate to people.

In 2016, Negash appeared on the third season of “Penn & Teller’s Fool Us” on the CW Network. In 2018, he appeared on “Masters of Illusion.” When not on stage, Henok consults other magicians when it comes to stage craft, scripting, and magic effect creation.

Meant to Be will be presented on Wednesdays at 7:00pm, July 5 – September 27, 2023. Tickets are priced $40 (Main Floor) and $45 (Front Row).