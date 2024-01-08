Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Charlotte!

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Rachel Conway - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Frenchie Lavigne - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem

Best Dance Production
FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions

Best Direction Of A Musical
Seph Schonekas - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem

Best Direction Of A Play
Bryan Rife - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Little Theater of Gastonia

Best Ensemble
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alexandra Corbett - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Dan Dodson - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem

Best Musical
BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia

Best Performer In A Musical
Ellison Kate Cox - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia

Best Performer In A Play
Alexander Brooks - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Little Theater of Gastonia

Best Play
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Little Theater of Gastonia

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
This Robot Dreams - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theater of Winston-Salem

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ethan Parker - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Alyssa White - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Amy Hope Lambert - LEND ME A TENOR - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC

Favorite Local Theatre
Lee Street Theatre



Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance Performs POTUS This Month Photo
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance Performs POTUS This Month

Kicking off 2024 in hilarious style, Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will present Selina Fillinger's gleefully feminist satire, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. Directed by Jamie Lawson, POTUS performs at Theatre Alliance's Ihrie Theatre (650 W 6th Street, Winston-Salem) January 19-28, 2024.

2
New Year, New Shows! Upcoming Performances Announced At Childrens Theatre Of Charlotte Photo
New Year, New Shows! Upcoming Performances Announced At Children's Theatre Of Charlotte

Children's Theatre of Charlotte is excited to announce their upcoming performances, including the return of 'Schoolhouse Rock Live!' by their Resident Touring Company. Audiences can look forward to a fun-filled evening of classic songs, drinks, and desserts. Check out the press release for more details and show photos. Keep shining! - Alex Aguilar, PR and Social Media Manager at Children's Theatre of Charlotte.

3
The Little Theatre Of Winston-Salem Presents THE MOUNTAINTOP Photo
The Little Theatre Of Winston-Salem Presents THE MOUNTAINTOP

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem presents 'The Mountaintop' by Katori Hall. Don't miss this powerful show at Mountcastle Forum in Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. Get your tickets now!

4
AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS Comes to Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts Next Month Photo
AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS Comes to Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts Next Month

Around the World in 80 Days comes to Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts next month. Performances run February 23-March 3, 2024.

