Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Rachel Conway - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Frenchie Lavigne - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem

Best Dance Production

FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions

Best Direction Of A Musical

Seph Schonekas - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem

Best Direction Of A Play

Bryan Rife - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Little Theater of Gastonia

Best Ensemble

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexandra Corbett - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Dan Dodson - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem

Best Musical

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia

Best Performer In A Musical

Ellison Kate Cox - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia

Best Performer In A Play

Alexander Brooks - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Little Theater of Gastonia

Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Little Theater of Gastonia

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

This Robot Dreams - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theater of Winston-Salem

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ethan Parker - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alyssa White - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Amy Hope Lambert - LEND ME A TENOR - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC

Favorite Local Theatre

Lee Street Theatre