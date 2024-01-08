Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Charlotte!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Rachel Conway - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Frenchie Lavigne - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem
Best Dance Production
FOR THE LOVE OF HARLEM - BNS Productions
Best Direction Of A Musical
Seph Schonekas - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem
Best Direction Of A Play
Bryan Rife - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Little Theater of Gastonia
Best Ensemble
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alexandra Corbett - MARY POPPINS - Davidson Community Players
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Dan Dodson - THE PRODUCERS - Little Theater of Winston-Salem
Best Musical
BYE BYE BIRDIE - Little Theater of Gastonia
Best Performer In A Musical
Ellison Kate Cox - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia
Best Performer In A Play
Alexander Brooks - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Little Theater of Gastonia
Best Play
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Little Theater of Gastonia
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
This Robot Dreams - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theater of Winston-Salem
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ethan Parker - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Alyssa White - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Amy Hope Lambert - LEND ME A TENOR - Lee Street Theatre, Salisbury, NC
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Piedmont Players Theatre, Salisbury, NC
Favorite Local Theatre
Lee Street Theatre
